“The Batman”: knows the chronological order of DC movies until the new version of Robert Pattinson

The movies of DC Comics as opposed to Marvel they do not interrelate with each other, but are individual. That is why one could not speak exactly of a multiverse as was what the film company wanted at first, when launching with its DCEU project, in the same style as the UCM.

Not getting the expected success, DC Comics with Warner Bros., decided to remake the idea and since then they have opted for great individual productions, but of quality. Even many of them have broken the box office and unlike Marvel, their films are focused on a specific audience, because even their stories are more somber.

A clear example of this is “TheJoker”, a 2019 film directed by Todd Phillips; but we do talk about a more recent one is that of “TheBatman”directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. This, like his previous films, is focused on narrating the avatars of “Batman” from start to finish and there is no room for other superheroes and there are no post-credit scenes that give rise to it.

For all these reasons, it could be said that the dc comics universe it’s a bit complicated for someone who wanted to see the movies chronologically, in the same style as the Marvel ones. However, if you are a fan, in this note from El Popular we will tell you how and in what order you could see it.

wonder-woman (Premiere June 2, 2017) Wonder Woman 1984 (Premiere June 5, 2020) the man of steel (Premiere June 14, 2013) Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (Premiere on March 25, 2016) suicide squad (Premiere on August 5, 2016) League of Justice (original version) (Released on November 17, 2017) Aquaman (Premiere on December 21, 2018) Shazam! (Premiere on April 5, 2019) Birds of prey (Premiere on February 7, 2020) the suicide squad (Premiere on August 6, 2021)

Other movies that are on the timeline:

joker (Premiere on October 4, 2019) batman (Premiere March 4, 22)

What other future DC movies could be included in the chronological order?

For this 2022, DC Comics with Warner Bros. It has in its list the premiere of other films such as: Black Adamprogram for July 29 and with La Roca as the protagonist. Flash which features the main performance of Ezra Miller, will arrive on November 4, 2022.

Also, on April 26 this year, Jason Momoa and Amber Heard will return to play Aquaman and Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and finally, Zachary Levi will return to play Shazam in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The scheduled release date for the film is June 2, 2023.