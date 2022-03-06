The Batman, by Sandro Mairata | Opinion

By Sandro Mairata | @CINENSAYOLat and @smairata

To the point: the new version of the Dark Knight of Gotham City passes the test, thanks to the special dedication of Matt Reeves. Reeves directs an almost impossible balance of elements: his story is kept to the canons of the Nolanian School in tone, with many borrowings from David Fincher and one of his most famous thrillers, Seven Deadly Sins, in atmospheres. For its length of three hours, there are moments in which The Batman exasperates. In others he confuses. Many more times he intrigues – I say that as a positive thing.

Answering more pressing questions: how about Robert Pattinson as Batman? He is no better than Michael Keaton – my favorite Batman, even though the polls favor Christian Bale. Pattinson has in his favor the fragile aspect of him, he is an apprentice of Bat Man and in fact he is the youngest version of Batman that we have had on the big screen; he looks in his mid twenties. Anthony Serkis as Alfred is a rejuvenation operation in the style of the now sexy Aunt May from Marisa Tomei’s Spider-Man. He takes a moment to get used to.

The story of The Batman is contained within an expansive script intended to reveal its mysteries little by little, even when various plot lines seem resolved well into the story. Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) must solve the continuing threat of the Riddler (Paul Dano) while also solving mysteries about his father, Thomas Wayne. Dry philanthropist millionaire? The most exhaustive fans will celebrate facts about the Arkham family, a surname of special resonance in the DC universe.

Three final notes. One, the meticulous, creative, daring cinematography of Greig Fraser (Duna, Rogue One, Zero Dark Thirty). Fraser offers everything he knows about lenses, apertures, unlikely and whimsical angles and is the perfect partner to bring that intense fidelity to the comics. Two, the thematic analysis. Reeves takes from Nolan a criticism of our times that makes sense, plunges his dagger and twists in the wound. Gotham is thus a prelude to hell, a purgatory of very tall buildings, days with poor sunlight and very rotten people. Three. Catwoman isn’t exactly a rival and Penguin is a tangential presence who doesn’t look like Colin Farrell at all.

Before seeing The Batman I had chills fearing that Matt Reeves would ruin Christopher Nolan’s act in the same way that Joel Schmacher made two trash films after the two Tim Burton classics. This did not happen. The Batman is a solid film with serious intentions that stays in the group of good ones. It will divide opinions and open trenches, yes. That always happens.

Author’s note: a version of this review was previously published on the CINENSAYO page.❖

Dark Knight. Robert Pattinson is a new Batman for the new post Christopher Nolan times. Photo: diffusion

File