“The Batman” achieves great release in theaters

The Angels. Batman has its fair share of pressures, from saving Gotham City to saving movie theaters. And while both are decidedly works in progress, “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, managed to give them a little hope by grossing $128.5 million in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

The latest reboot of the 80-year-old comic book character is well above Warner Bros.’s conservative estimate for the weekend, in which the film had a debut in the $90 million range. It’s the best opening of 2022 and the second-best of the pandemic, though it’s more than $100 million short of the $260 million for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the incredible $260 opening weekend. million in December.

“The Batman” opens this weekend exclusively in theaters at 4,217 locations on more than 12,500 screens in North America. There were a few fan events on Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Thursday’s pre-shows at about 3,300 locations. In total, as of Friday’s close, “The Batman” had already grossed $57 million. No other major studio dared to compete with their own new movie.

Internationally, “The Batman” earned $120 million, bringing its global total to $248.5 million. Warner Bros. halted its release in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, saying the company would monitor the situation as it evolves. Many major studios made similar decisions with their movies.

Reviews have been largely positive for this new take on the caped crusader. Director Matt Reeves and co-writer Peter Craig set “The Batman” in Bruce Wayne’s sophomore year donning the cape. Corruption is rampant in Gotham and some well-known villains aren’t fully formed yet, but there’s a serial killer on the march and Pattinson’s Batman and Gordon, played by Jeffrey Wright, are on a mission to find the mysterious Riddler (Paul Dano).

It’s been a long road for “The Batman” to hit theaters. The original plan was for it to come out in June 2021, but that was pushed back multiple times due in part to COVID-related production shutdowns.

The film cost around $200 million to produce, not to mention the millions spent on marketing and distribution. And the stakes are high in “The Batman,” with future movies and an HBO Max spin-off series planned.

As the omicron variant emerged in December, Warner Bros. was once again faced with a difficult decision: delay the release further or commit to a March release. On the advice of epidemiologists, in January they decided to go ahead and start spending a significant amount of money on marketing.

“We knew the film was exceptional. We knew the fans would accept it. But we didn’t know what the pandemic would bring,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution. “The theater owners really stepped up and showed their showmanship…it was really a collective victory.”

“The Batman” is also the first film in over a year to be released exclusively by Warner Bros. in theaters. In 2021, the studio adopted a hybrid release strategy that released movies from “Dune” to “Suicide Squad” in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, which may have helped streaming subscriptions but not the box office or sales. the movie theaters.

“The box office is back with a bang,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. “This is a true turning point for the industry. The year of the box office has moved in fits and starts. There have been some strong performances, but no blockbuster releases in 2022. This is great for theaters.”

So how does Pattinson compare to his predecessors? It is the fourth largest opening for a Batman film in North America. As for lifetime earnings, only time will tell, but Batman as a billion dollar franchise is a relatively recent phenomenon.

Tim Burton’s “Batman,” starring Michael Keaton and released in 1989, grossed about $252 million in North America and just over $400 million worldwide. None of the Batman movies broke $500 million worldwide until 2008. Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight,” starring Christian Bale, broke the $1 billion mark, which he repeated with “The Dark Knight.” Laughs”. The Ben Affleck/Zack Snyder era reached its peak with “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” which grossed $873 million worldwide.