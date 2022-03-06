Taika Waititi confesses that he lied to be hired by Marvel

Taika Waititi has an interesting career when it comes to independent comedies, and perhaps one of his most recognized films today – leaving aside superhero movies for the moment – ​​is Jojo Rabbit – 75%, for which he won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2020. However, his name became popular when he arrived at the blockbusters that shaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2017 he made his Marvel Studios debut with Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, the third film in the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth. Truth be told, audience reception of the film was mixed, mostly because the style was completely separate from what had been seen in Thor – 77% and Thor: A Dark World – 66% that they were more serious, while Waititi’s film had a more comical and even colorful tone.

In terms of the making and development of the plot, the tape was better, but it was a drastic change that was expected that many would not like. Despite this, the director is here to stay, and now he is getting ready to present his second project with the popular company: Thor: Love and Thunder. But before officially beginning the promotion of this film – which he has yet to start releasing his first glimpses of – the filmmaker has spoken about how he came to be in the ranks of Marvel.

It is already well known that the company, together with Disney, opts for independent filmmakers to stand out in their blockbusters; it is enough to mention James Gunn or Jon Favreau among the most outstanding, and recently Chloé Zhao. But, of course, they must go through an interview with the heads of the company to find out if they are capable of achieving certain things cinematically. During an interview in The Late Late Show with James Corden, Taika confessed that he lied to get the job.

Say yes. Say yes to everything. He just nods, ‘Yes, I can absolutely do that. I won’t let you down.’ It’s like getting any job. If you want a job, you have to lie. You have to pretend.

It is clear that if a company of the stature of Marvel Studios shows interest in someone, it is a great achievement, but, according to the words of the actor and director, it is always important to impress them when they meet face to face, especially because of the great opportunity. what this means. pamela aldonwho was also a guest on the show, mentioned that screenwriter Mel Brooks has a similar motto: “You’re just saying yes and then you get to the point where you’re making it, and it all works out.”

So good was the strategy that Taika came to Marvel to stay and continue experimenting in superhero movies. With the little that can still be revealed about Thor: Love And Thunderin a conversation with the magazine Empire, commented that this new film will be completely crazy, especially because it will give an important place to love and romanticism, but without leaving aside the action. He even assured that it is the craziest movie he has made in his entire career.