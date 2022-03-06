Sylvester Stallone Built Big Arms for Rambo 2 With This Training Tip From a Bodybuilding Legend

The workout that helped Sly pack on muscle with the help of two-time Mr Olympia winner Franco Columbu

Like his greatest enemy, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone inspired millions to transform their bodies for the better. And while Arnie has always been huge, Sly is most famous for packing on muscle for certain movies like Rocky and especially Rambo 2. To get to the Peak Arm in the second installment of the famous action franchise, Sly recruited the two-time winner of Mr. Olympia. Franco Columbu, who recommended an exercise technique that I use often in my own workouts today, nearly 40 years after the film’s release.

What was Stallone’s secret to adding 10 pounds of lean muscle in eight weeks for Rambo 2? According to other cast members who worked on the film with him, Sly trained up to four hours a day while filming the film, which is certainly a lot of effort. However, the results speak for themselves!

But that’s not all: Franco Columbu, a former bodybuilder, licensed chiropractor and Sly’s personal trainer for the film, said Stallone used a training method called supersets to build muscle (aka big arms) and help you lose weight faster. Franco was an established bodybuilder in the 70’s, along with Arnie, and he knew very well how to quickly prepare for the big competitions.

SYLVESTER STALLONE RAMBO WORKOUT 2: WHAT IS A SUPERSET?

Supersets are two exercises performed without rest. Perform the first exercise for the required reps, then move on to the second exercise right away.

For example, you can do eight reps of strict overhead presses followed by 12 reps of overhead triceps extensions. This combination would give your triceps a run for their money.

Supersets put more pressure on your nervous system as they increase your endurance more than standard sets; be careful not to implement them too often. Even someone as used to working out as Sly used supersets for a specific period of time to achieve a particular goal ( build muscle and lose weight ).

Speaking of losing weight: since each superset lasts longer, your heart rate will be higher and you’ll burn more calories. Again, aerate with caution and superset cautiously for best results.

SYLVESTER STALLONE RAMBO WORKOUT 2: DEVELOP ARMS AS BIG AS RAMBO

According to Columbu, Sly used push-pull style supersets to sculpt his weapons for Rambo 2. If you want similar sized arms, try doing the supersets as described below.

SUPERSET #1: 2 HAND DUMBBELL TRICEPS EXTENSION/DUMBBELLS BICEPS CURL (INCLINE BENCH)

Position the adjustable weight bench so it is at a 45-degree angle. Take one dumbbell and then lean against the back pad of the bench. You should be standing and just leaning against the bench, not sitting on it. Hold one end of the dumbbell in both hands and raise it over your head, elbows extended.

From here, slowly lower the dumbbell by bending your elbows but not moving your upper arms. Once your elbows are at a 90-degree angle, stop and extend your arms, targeting your triceps in the process. Repeat the movement for 8 to 12 repetitions.

Without resting, grab another dumbbell and lean back against the bench once more, arms extended, hanging, dumbbells held in a supinated grip. Slowly raise the dumbbells in front of you by bending your elbows but not moving your upper arms.

Once your elbows reach a 90-degree angle, stop and lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. Repeat the movement for 8 to 12 repetitions.

After this, rest for 60-90 seconds (or however long it takes to recover).

SUPERSET #2: HAMMER TRICEPS EXTENSION/SEATED DUMBBELL CURL (FLAT BENCH)

Lower the backrest of the weight bench so it is parallel to the ground. Grab two dumbbells (one in each hand) and sit on the bench, then slowly lean back until your back and head are flat against the bench. Raise your arms so they point straight up, perpendicular to the bench.

You should be holding the dumbbells in a hammer grip, which means they are parallel to each other.

From here, lower the dumbbells toward your head by bending at the elbows but not moving your upper arm. Feel free to drop the weights as low as your arms, allowing you to monetize the full range of motion of the exercise. Then slowly extend your arms and return to the starting position. Repeat for 8-12 repetitions.

At the end of the series and without rest, sit on the bench and lower your arms. They must be perpendicular to the ground. (You should hold the dumbbells stationary.) Perform 8 to 12 reps of seated dumbbell biceps curls, making sure your arms move slowly and you don’t swing the weights.

Allow a 60 to 90 second break after you’re done with the bicep curls.

SUPERSET #3: STANDING OVERHEAD TRICEPS EXTENSION/STANDING DUMBBELL CURL

You’re done with the bank for now. Stand up and extend your arms up, holding the dumbbells in a hammer grip (dumbbells parallel to each other).

To perform a standing overhead triceps extension, you need to do the same thing you did in the previous superset, only in an upright position. Lower your arms at the elbow without moving your upper arms until the dumbbells are behind your head, then slowly extend your arms again. Repeat for 8-12 repetitions.

Once this is done, lower your arms, so that they point downwards; You’ll be making curls now! Standing bicep curls are best done alternately, moving one dumbbell at a time. The slower you can perform the movement, the faster your muscles will grow (slow movement = more muscle under time of tension). Do 8 to 12 repetitions of this exercise.

BONUS EXERCISE: FOREARM CURL / FOREARM ENTRY AND EXIT

Franco is an old-school bodybuilder, so naturally he would draw your attention to body parts that only bodybuilders care about, like calves and forearms. Your forearms will be working hard during the Stallone arm workout since you’ll have to hold those dumbbells tight, but in case you want to bombard your forearms more, Columbu recommends the two exercises below.

To perform a forearm curl, kneel next to the bench or follow Franco’s advice and squat if you don’t have one. Hold the weight (dumbbell or barbell) in supine grip with palms facing up. Drop your wrist down and open your grip slightly, so the weight rolls down a bit.

You should hold the weight with your fingers at the midpoint. From here tighten your grip and finally rotate your wrist up as far as you can. That is a repetition.

The forearm ins and outs train the same area, but you’ll have to do them standing up. You must use dumbbells for this exercise. While standing, keep your arms hanging by your sides, holding the dumbbells in a hammer grip. From here, you want to extend your wrist out as far as you can, then flex it, to bring it back. Don’t overextend/flex your wrist, and always perform the exercise slowly for best results.