Sylvester Stallone answers who would win

Sylvester Stallone He is already a living legend of 20th century cinema: the Italian-American actor is remembered to this day for playing unforgettable action heroes. The one born in New York is news because he was encouraged to answer one of the most recurring questions among his fans. Through his official Instagram profile of him, the 75-year-old star confessed who he thinks would win if there were a confrontation between boxing champion Rocky Balboa and ex-soldier John Rambo.

Regarding that fictional battle, the artist wrote in the caption of a recent photo:

“If the fighters struggled to stay on their feet, Rocky would prevail. His body shots and right hooks would eventually beat Rambo…If the fight goes to the ground, Rambo will prevail.”

Later, Sylvester replayed that scene in his head to see if the outcome might be different: “In a bloody, brutal fight to the finish… rethinking this scenario (…) basically a street fight… Rocky will land the first five or six hits. If that doesn’t disable Rambo, which I don’t think he will unless he catches him clean, Rambo’s skill set will definitely beat him.“.

The conclusion he reached, after weighing various scenarios, is that “neither of us will ever be the same” after that violent encounter.. And she even joked a bit that even he would pay to see said fight. Without a doubt, after having starred in five Rambo films and having played Rocky in at least seven feature films, Stallone is the most authoritative figure to decree who would be the winner of that eventual clash of titans.