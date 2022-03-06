Surprise Will Smith with his best steps

MEXICO CITY (El Universal).— Will Smith is a man who enjoys life and shares it with people, as can be seen in his most recent content on his social networks, where he published a series of photos and videos of how well he he spent it on his visit to Guatemala.

The American actor lives with the inhabitants of old Guatemala, plays instruments with them and, of course, shows his best dance steps to the rhythm of the drums, as only Smith knows how to do.

Will Smith arrived in the country last Tuesday to film a report.

On Wednesday, Smith visited the village of San Cristóbal El Alto, Antigua Guatemala, and shared with a group of children and neighbors from the sector. In addition, he focused on the benefits that the local school can count on and donated computers, musical instruments and sports equipment.

On Thursday Will Smith toured some streets of Antigua Guatemala and was shown in some recordings near the La Merced Church, in the colonial city.

“Thanks to my people from Guatemala for the love!” Was the text that Smith wrote on his Instagram account.

“I love Guatemala”, he expressed with a big smile after showing himself in emblematic places of that Latin American city.

His followers appreciated the video, and several of them agreed on something: “Will Smith is more Latino than us Latinos!”

In addition to these funny moments, the actor unleashed the madness by publishing a photograph of a desolate landscape. Could it be that the sequel to “I am legend” is on the way? Apparently yes, and the long-awaited film would also feature Michael B. Jordan as the star and producer of the film.

“I Am Legend” premiered in 2007 and showed New York City devastated by the zombie apocalypse; the film grossed $586 million worldwide.