Spiderman: no way home beats Camila Cabello’s Cinderella as favorite for the Oscars fan favorite award | Oscar Awards 2022, Amazon Prime Video, Marvel | Cinema and series

The complete list of nominees for the Oscar Awards 2022 left Marvel fans disappointed. The MCU only got a couple of nominations with “Spiderman: no way home” and “Shang Chi” in the best visual effects category. However, many believe that the arachnid movie deserved more recognition and not only for its technical side.

However, the Academy has given new hope to the followers of Spider-Man, because “Spiderman 3″ could finally win a golden statuette thanks to the Oscars fan favoritea section that is guided by votes on Twitter to reward the best film of 2021, thanks to the loyal fans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home brought together Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. Photo: Marvel Studios

YOU CAN SEE: Don’t look up at Oscar 2022: why doesn’t it deserve its best picture nomination?

In that sense, Variety magazine comments that “No way home” would have a clear advantage in winning the award, as a poll by Morning Consult indicated that the aforementioned film led the results with 26%, followed by Charm with 14%.

As revealed, until recently it was “Cinderella,” starring Camila Cabello, that had the highest odds of winning. Clearly, netizens did not agree with it, especially since the musical feature film was a failure for specialized critics and among the public.

Camila Cabello makes her film debut as Cinderella. Photo: Amazon Studios

YOU CAN SEE: The power of the dog: why it could and should win the Oscar for best picture

Another option for the award was “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, but the rules for the ‘contest’ left it totally out of competition, for which the filmmaker’s admirers voted for “The Army of the Dead” for keep it in the running, albeit without much luck.

For now, it only remains to wait until the central ceremony, which will take place next Sunday, March 27, to find out who managed to win the applause in the long-awaited but controversial category.