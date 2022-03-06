‘Sing 2’: On which streaming platform can you see the animated movie with Scarlett Johansson? – Movie News

If you didn’t get to see the sequel ‘Sing 2: Come and sing again’, we tell you how you can watch it in streaming from the comfort of your armchair.

Sing 2: Come and sing again It is the sequel to the box office success sing (2016), watching a group of talented animals perform current pop hits. The actors who lent their voices for the 2016 animation phenomenon were Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, among many others.

The second part arrived in 2021 and fans suspected that one of the songs performed by Johansson was a strong indirection to the House of Mouse, after the unexpected lawsuit that the actress filed against the company with which she had worked for more than a decade after the Black Widow contract was not respecteddeciding to release the film simultaneously in theaters and streaming, which severely affected the millions raised by the feature film.

‘Sing 2: Come and sing again’ is now available on streaming platforms.



In the second part of sing, the Latin dubbing is in charge of the singer Benny Ibarra, the musical duo Ha Ash, Roger González, Chayanne and Vadhir Derbez. In an interview with the cast, Benny confessed to us why he quits the music industry every three days.

If you didn’t have a chance to enjoy this new movie of the franchise on the big screendon’t worry, you can enjoy it from now on Amazon Prime Video. On said streaming platform, the option to rent the title for 199 Mexican pesos.

You can also enjoy the animated film in Cinepolis Klic, where you pay only for what you want to see; forget about monthly fees, if you wish. Until now, Sing 2: Come and sing again has raised more than 600 million dollars worldwide, proving that this is one of the most beloved franchises of large and small.

The internet suspects that Scarlett Johansson dedicates a controversial song to Disney in ‘Sing 2’

song 2 sees Buster Moon return after the success he has been amassing with his local music company. When a talent agent tells Buster that he doesn’t have what it takes to make it in the big leagues, He and his group of singers will try to sneak into an important audition, where they will be noticed before others with lies as big as the one that they personally know the star Clay Calloway.who has not been seen for over 15 years.