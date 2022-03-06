Scissorhands’ house is put up for sale with items from the movie

One of Tim Burton’s most popular and current films is Scissorhands. 91%, the tape that launched Johnny Depp to stardom on the big screen. It was then that Burton and Depp’s tandem became quite popular and after 32 years of its release, it is still the favorite of many as it is a love story with a dark touch that has become the hallmark of the director.

There are many things that have become popular about the film, from the visual style of the film, the costumes, the settings and so on, but there is one element that stands out in Edward’s story: the Boggs’ house. After living alone for years in an abandoned mansion, the humanoid is somehow adopted by a door-to-door cosmetics saleswoman.

When he arrives at Peg’s (Dianne Wiest) home, it’s a complete contrast to where he came from: everything is colorful, bright, and quite cozy. This is her first contact with the outside world and after her arrival her life changes, especially when she meets Kim (Winona Ryder). Now this iconic house is for sale and the buyer will not only acquire the house where the tape was filmed, but will enter that universe created by Burton.

According to what has been reported in TMZ, the house located in Lutz, Florida, seeks to sell for USD $700 thousand. just two years ago joey klops acquired the property for USD$230,000, and has spent all this time decorating the house including mushroom tapestries in the kitchen, the pastel walls, the garden and its spiral bushes, but has also turned it into “Scissorland”. ” by filling the place with things related to the movie.

In addition to the art pieces, posters and even a mannequin with the protagonist’s costume, Klops managed to get real items from the production including the scissors gloves he used Johnny Depp in the dinosaur-shaped bush scene. In addition, there is also an old cigarette pack that, they presume, belonged to the protagonist and that he left forgotten during the development of the tape in one of his hiding places.

Check out the residence below.

Edward Scissorhands’ iconic house AKA the Boggs’ house or the Avon salesgirl’s house is for sale in Lutz, FL for $699,900.

The iconic home from Edward Scissorhands AKA The Boggs’ house AKA the Avon Lady’s house is for sale in Lutz, FL for $699,900 pic.twitter.com/8Wet3UgGwe — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) March 6, 2022

Without a doubt, the Klops family made a great investment in acquiring and remodeling the house, as well as obtaining everything that was connected to the film, and the investment of whoever acquires the place will be even greater, but it will be a great experience for a true fan. from Tim Burton and in particular, of this classic of the fantastic cinema of the nineties. This place is added to the several residences that have been used for some famous production and that the public will now be able to live a particular experience; as the case of the Banks mansion of The Prince of rap which is now an Airbnb accommodation.