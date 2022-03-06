Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian announce yellow as the favorite color of spring 2022 (PHOTO)

Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian turn on social networks, as the famous recently appeared together at an important fashion event wearing the color yellow, which tells us that this tone will be one of the darlings of this spring 2022, so be inspired by their looks for recreate them in the coming months to look very trendy. You will be surprised how flattering these proposals are!

When we thought that the ‘Very Peri’ (lilac range) was the favorite color of the season, two of our favorite influencers show us that yellow will dominate the street style, so we recommend you try their outfits that flatter women’s silhouettes petite.

Related news

Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian wear yellow in spring 2022

Through her Instagram account, the Mexican actress shared a photograph with one of the sisters of the “K clan” in which both wear yellow looks. In the image, Salma shows off a two-tone dress with this vibrant tone, while Kim opted for an outfit styled with prevention tapes from an important luxury firm.

Photo: IG/ @salmahayek

Their outfits show us some of the trends of this 2022, such as: bright colors, oversize garments, complete ones, mini bags and much more, so we suggest you try some of these trends that are so popular in the world of fashion. .

We love that Salma Hayek and Kim Kardashian are always on the cutting edge and that they share some of their secrets with us to inspire us. You, would you have fun with your outfits by recreating the looks of the famous?