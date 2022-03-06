Russian Players Call CD Projekt “Nazi” on Steam

Numerous video game companies have started to act against Russia, announcing the suspension of their products, services and video games. One of the most notorious cases was with Electronic Arts, who announced that both the soccer team and all the players from that country have been eliminated from FIFA 22, in addition to confirming that digital and physical games will not be sold.

The same has happened with CD Projekt, creators of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, who this week confirmed that they will stop selling their physical and digital games. Likewise, its digital store, GOG, will also cease to be operational in Russia. Players from that country have been quick to react to this, using platforms like Steam where they are receiving “review bombing”, leaving bad comments and harshly criticizing the studio.

Photo: Diffusion

In games like Cyberpunk 2077, you can read messages like: “CD Projekt, we Russian players have always supported you more than anyone in the world. You have decided to repay us with the blackest ingratitude. They sowed the wind, they reaped the storm, damn Nazis.“

Another user quoted Johnny Silverhand, the character of Keanu Reeves, with this phrase: “No matter what war is fought, it is always the corporations that win and the common man that loses. You have become the man you used to make fun of, CD Projekt.”

Russian devs no longer receive payments on Steam

Steam has not decided to be severe against Russia, but since Valve, they have had to adjust to what has been done by other companies such as banks that have withdrawn their operational services in solidarity with Ukraine.

Photo: Diffusion