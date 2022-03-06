Roblox; strippers, nudes and virtual sex parties

Roblox is one of the biggest games in the world. It has more than 30 million daily users and half of them are under 13 years old. The problem? They discovered on the varied platform sexual content.

The game exploded in the pandemic and was for many a way to keep in touch with friends virtually. And for parents an ally to keep the kids busy.

The problem is that moderators don’t get to control everything, and a report from the BBC revealed the large number of platform sex parties, fetishism, nudity and other kinds of content not recommended for minors.

Sex in Roblox and parental controls

“Roblox is now working on the development of content ratings for games and in ways to make parental controls easier to find and use,” Remy Malan, Roblox’s vice president of trust and safety and chief privacy officer, said last year. Wall Street Journal. We tell it in this note about the changes in the platform.

Roblox, intended for children ages 7 and up, offers different spaces, rooms, forms of interaction, and allows users to make their own creations and upload them to the system. Now they found rooms where the avatars, the virtual version of the user, can take off their clothes and simulate having sex. Also the BBC reported strip parties and even sadomasochism.

“A naked man, wearing only a dog collar and leash, is led across the floor by a woman in a suit. bondage. Two strippers dance next to a pole. A group has gathered around a couple who are openly having sex, occasionally observing and commenting. A man wears a Nazi uniform. This is not happening in the real world, but on a children’s gaming platform”, described the British media in its investigation.

“Video games that rely heavily on interaction with other players in worlds created by the users themselves often attract adults or adolescents with bad intentions, and even more so if the target audience is children, who often expose minors to crimes such as cyberbullying, harassment, scams, inappropriate content and other types of digital violence”, he explained to TN Techno Martina López, Computer Security Researcher at ESET Latin America.

In addition to sexual content, inappropriate for minors, there is another even more serious problem: groomingelders who pretend to be boys to harass or abuse minors.

Martina López highlights two types of grooming, the classic and another that seeks to expose minors directly and without consent to pornographic material.

“Groomers follow a very specific path within these platforms,” ​​explained the specialist:

Find kids through chat rooms instant messaging or even forums within the game, or on sites related to it.

Seduce your targets through attention, affection, kindness and even giving them in-game gifts

listen to their victims : your tastes, hobbies, problems. Build a relationship of trust

Try to reduce the inhibition of young gradually incorporating sexual content into their conversations or showing them sexually explicit material, which may be real or simulated in the game.

Tips to protect the boys in Roblox

From a technological point of view, and in order not to depend on Roblox moderators, it is best that parents enable more restrictive settings on the platform. This disables chat entirely or limits interactions to only with friends.

Parents should also set up Roblox so kids enter exclusively rooms known or created by them.

“It is essential to make sure that they know from an early age what kind of information they can share with others, even with people who seem to be friends,” explained Martina López of ESET.

The expert also offers the following tips:

Establish rules that determine when it is okay to send or post photos or give contact or personal information about themselves or other family members.

Explain to the children that it is best socialize online only with kids they know in real life and avoid having personal discussions with strangers online, especially when it comes to conversations about sex, violence, and illegal activities.

Seek that the rules do not make the child afraid to interact with strangers, but to get them in the habit of analyzing communications with a genuine sense of self-esteem. There is a popular saying in the security industry that goes: “Trust, but verify”. It means that you don’t have to blindly trust what the other says, but you need to do additional research to determine if the communication is trustworthy.

“Being a good parent (or guardian) means finding a balance between giving children the tools to become independent adults and spending enough time with them that they feel loved and protected. When they are young, the father can be inclined to be overprotective without major problems, until they understand and internalize the reasons behind the rules. Adults are also victims of scams and fraudso learning to avoid them and protect their privacy will serve them throughout their lives”, concluded the computer security expert.