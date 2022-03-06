Rihanna: The singer’s response when they tell her she’s “late” has become a meme

It would seem that time is not always of the essence when you are a global superstar, owner of a successful makeup line, and a fashion icon in general.

Some people learned this the hard way on Tuesday, March 1, when they tried to tell Rihanna that she was “late” to Dior’s fall/winter 2022 show in Paris.

In a video posted to Twitter, the pregnant singer shows off her newest maternity look as she makes her way through a crowd of photographers and fans.

As paparazzi swarmed to photograph the 34-year-old star, one person is heard shouting “you’re late, you’re late” multiple times.

Rihanna’s response? Just two words, said with a straight face: “Really?”

The event quickly became viral on the networks, where users applauded the singer of Anti for your cheeky comment.

“I could watch this 1,000 times and still get the creeps, she is a fucking boss,” one person wrote.

“Iconic response,” said another. A third person noted: “That woman must be new around here. Her [Rihanna] he’s not late, you’re just early.”

Some Twitter users have already turned the interaction into a meme. One person shared the video with the caption: “Me arriving at work 15 minutes late because of Starbucks.”

Rihanna also turned heads for the outfit she chose for the Dior show, which made sure all eyes were on her baby bump.

The Fenty founder announced she was expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in January through a series of paparazzi photos taken while out and about in New York City, wearing a Karl Lagerfeld coat. vintageopen at the abdomen to show her growing belly.

This look has become synonymous with Rihanna ever since, as the singer has chosen to show her belly on several occasions.

On Tuesday, she arrived in an empire-style babydoll dress in see-through black tulle with micro polka dots, over matching lace undergarments.

Rihanna accessorized her outfit with Chrome Hearts necklaces (Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

She completed the look with a black leather trench coat draped loosely over the shoulders, knee-high boots and Chrome Hearts necklaces.

Fans praised her appearance. One Twitter user noted: “I love that Rihanna’s goal is to be the most beautiful pregnant woman in the world.”

I’ve been trying to find the words to express how great this is for hours and I can’t. It is simply impeccable in all aspects”, opined someone else.

A third person stated: “She is NOT WRONG.”

In February, Rihanna told Refinery29 that her goal was to dress sexy during her pregnancy, in an attempt to defy social conventions.

“When women get pregnant, society tends to make you feel like you hide, you hide your sexy part, and like you’re not sexy right now. [pero] you will return to that, and I do not believe in that nonsense, “he commented.

“So I’m trying things that maybe I didn’t have the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The tighter, slimmer and trimmer the better for me.”