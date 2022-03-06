Rihanna shows off her belly in networks with particular “looks”

Rihanna often defies fashion with exotic wardrobe looks. And now pregnant is not the exception either.

This has been demonstrated by the Barbadian singer on her social networks since she announced that she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, fellow artist A$AP Rocky.

This is how the 34-year-old artist has published a series of photographs on her Instagram account showing challenging outfits.

read also


post image

A$AP Rocky: Who is the father of Rihanna’s child?