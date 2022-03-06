Rihanna shows off her belly in networks with particular “looks”

Rihanna often defies fashion with exotic wardrobe looks. And now pregnant is not the exception either.

This has been demonstrated by the Barbadian singer on her social networks since she announced that she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, fellow artist A$AP Rocky.

This is how the 34-year-old artist has published a series of photographs on her Instagram account showing challenging outfits.

In one of them, he is seen wearing a tight, full-body light blue suit, which he paired with retro shades of the same shade. the garment, that reveals part of her pregnant bellyaccompanied her with a green jacket, a brown sweatshirt and heels.

In another image, Rihanna wears another of her particular winter looks: she appears in a huge brown coat with a white fluffy interior, tonal thigh high boots and a sweatshirt and jeans.

Meanwhile, one of the styles that attracted the most attention was a tight set made up of a black shirt with neckline threads and black leggings.

It must be remembered that it was at the end of January when a photo of the pregnant singer was “leaked” walking by her partner on public roads with her partner. Meanwhile, Rihanna and Rakim (real name A$AP Rocky) started dating over the past year, although they have known each other for almost a decade.

Apparently, at that time, the couple appeared in public with the intention of spreading the news: in the released images they are seen comfortably walking side by side while Rihanna shows her guatita of pregnant.