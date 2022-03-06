Results WWE Live Madison Square Garden 2022

The American company, WWE presented its last Live Event from the most famous stadium in the world, Madison Square Garden in New York City and here we leave you the results of it. This event featured the appearance of superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, and with respective defenses of the WWE world championships.

WWE Live results from Madison Square Garden 2022

There was a total of 8 official fights, where six of them were headlines. It should be noted that the challengers to the Men’s World Championships had not yet been declared until the event began.

Fight for the RAW Couples Championship: Alpha Academy (c) defeat RK-Bros.

Alpha Academy (c) defeat RK-Bros. Match for the WWE United States Championship : Finn Balor (c) defeats Damian Priest via DQ.

: Finn Balor (c) defeats Damian Priest via DQ. Fight for the Smackdown Couples Championship: The Usos (c) defeat the New Day.

The Usos (c) defeat the New Day. RAW Women’s Championship Match : Becky Lynch (c) defeats Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

: Becky Lynch (c) defeats Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Fight for the Universal Championship : Roman Reigns (c) defeats Seth Rollins.

The Miz hosted MizTV with special guest Kevin Owens. The latter spoke about what happened to Logan Paul at WrestleMania last year. When Miz asked for a reminder, Owens gave him the stunner and left. Later, there was a confrontation that ended in a hug between Owens and Sami Zayn.

Drew McIntyre defeats Sami Zayn

Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

Fight for the WWE World Championship : Brock Lesnar (c) defeats Austin Theory.

After the main event, The Bloodline attacked Brock Lesnar. After leaving Lesnar bloodied, Roman Reings lifts both World Championships.

