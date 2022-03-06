Rayados fans exchange boos for applause with the arrival of Víctor Manuel Vucetich

After the protests and cries to request the departure of Javier Aguirre, the fans of Monterrey received King Midas with joy

the followers of scratched they changed the boos for cheers with the arrival of Victor Manuel Vucetich as coach of the Monterrey team, whom he will seek to get out of the bad moment he is going through in the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

The line-ups for the match between Monterey and America they were made known by the sound of the BBVA stadium and when it corresponded to the local team, encouragement was shown by those present.

When it was time to mention Victor Manuel Vucetichthe followers exploded in jubilation for his presence, after he returned to the Monterrey team after eight and a half years.

The strategist came to replace Javier Aguirre, who was dismissed from his position due to the poor results of the team, with whom he did not achieve regularity in the Liga MX and in the Club World Cup he failed to finish in fifth place.

That’s where the protests began on the part of the fans, both in the United Arab Emirates and in Nuevo León, there were protests and blankets in which they asked for the dismissal of Aguirre and managers of the Monterrey team.

After the protests and cries to request the departure of Javier Aguirre, the fans of Monterrey received King Midas with joy. imago7

After the defeats against Puebla and Atlético de San Luis, the coach was fired and before that he took the reins of the team Victor Manuel Vucetichwho in his first stage led the group to the so-called golden age.

The helmsman guided the team to two league titles by winning the Apertura 2009 and Apertura 2010 tournaments, as well as three crowns in the CONCACAF Champions League, which allowed them to attend three editions of the Club World Cup.

Now, Vucetich He is back in search of getting the squad out of the adverse moment he is going through and the fans gave him a warm welcome in the match against America, corresponding to the ninth day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, in which the cries of “hey hey Wow, Wow.”

Fans hold protests against Monterrey directive

During the match, the members of the La Acción fan sang songs against José González Ornelas, president of the club’s Board of Directors scratched.

“Oh Ornelas, the p… of your m…, let’s see if you realize that no one loves you…!” And “Out Ornelas, out Ornelas”, were one of the songs that the members of the Monterrey squad had.

Since the failure of the Club World Cup, fans have asked for the departure of González Ornelas and other directors, which is why this day the requests continued in the match between Striped and America.