Price of the dollar today Sunday, how is the exchange rate
Today Sunday March 6, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.9540 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended the week at $20.8953 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.8953 – Sell: $20.8953
- HSBC: Buy: $20.41 – Sell: $21.14
- Banamex: Buy: $20.30 – Sell: $21.43
- Bancomer: Buy: $20.31 – Sell: $21.21
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.60 – Sale: $21.60
- IXE: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $21.15
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.40
- Monex: Buy: $20.56 – Sell: $21.56
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.59
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30 – Sale: $21.30
- Santander: Purchase: $20.01 – Sale: $21.55
- Exchange: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $21.16
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $21.50
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $38,768.0 with a downward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $22.90 pesos, for $27.71 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
