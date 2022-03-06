Pokémon Opal by Eric Lostie: how to download it for free on PC and Android

If you’re a fan of Pokémon and you usually visit pages like YouTube, Twitch or even websites specialized in the most successful saga of Nintendo and Game Freak, you may be familiar with games like Pokémon Iberia or Pokémon Titan.

Its creator is Eric Lostiea genius at inventing stories from the Pokémon world who uses the base of games like Pokémon Green, Emerald and other GameBoy Advance titles to shape other narratives created by himself.

Some time ago he announced pokemon opala new free for both PC and Android that is based on the world of Cefira, a totally new region in which we will start as an unemployed young man with no purpose in life.

After intense development, Eric Lostie has officially released the game so totally free for all the players, and in little more than half an hour it has achieved a spread on Twitter of more than 1200 retweets and almost 3000 likes.

Not only does the game feature a brand new story, but Eric has worked out new models for the protagonists, friends, gym bosses, and antagonists, as well as three new starter Pokémon and exclusive new regional shapes.





In our adventure, we will have to accept the challenge of being an Aspirant thanks to an old friend, and face the 8 Gym Leaders available in the first regionin addition to having to put an end to the evil plans of Team Gatling.

Also, we’ll have to figure out why. no pokemon leagueWell, 7 years ago since the events in which we began the adventure, something terrible happened that we will have to investigate.

Lastly, we will have various game modes available from the startas a Nuzlocke (in which our Pokémon can die forever) or a randomlocke (Random Pokémon from the beginning).

How to download Pokémon Opal

To download Pokémon Opal, we will simply have to access this link and download the ZIP file. Once we have it, unzip and in the same folder we will have the game available. The game takes 585.5MB.

If you like these types of games, don’t forget to support Eric Lostie both on Twitter and on his Twitch channel, as well as encourage him to continue making these types of unique and free games.