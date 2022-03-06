Player defeat a hacker in Elden Ring and get more than 22 million Runes

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

We all hate hackers, who when they start to abound in a game, end up ruining it and by the way, spoiling the experience of hundreds of honest players who just want to have fun enjoying their favorite game.

Imagine being able to live the satisfaction of beating one of these and also get a millionaire reward within the game.

This is what happened to an Elden Ring player named Key_Meaning_9036, who recently told in a Reddit post that he beat a player who turned out to be a hacker, who had clearly cheated in the title since when he died, he dropped 22 millions of Runes (the currency of the game).

You can read: Girl asks for advice after being ignored by her boyfriend who only plays Elden Ring

This was possible since, as many will know, in the new FromSoftware video game you can invade or be invaded by other players and thus fight each other in the other user’s world and the winner gets a certain percentage of Elden Ring Runes.

Runes can be used in-game to level up and spend them on stat boosts, something Key_Meaning_9036 won’t do since, as he explains in the comments on the post, he will drop the Runes instead of spending them through the leveling process and so enjoy this as FromSoftware expects you to do.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord