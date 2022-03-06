pitched battle between fans of Querétaro and Atlas leaves at least 26 injured, three seriously

Videos on social networks and television images showed fans beating people who were already injured in the stands of the stadium and outside the building.

Also several naked men lying on the floor with what appeared to be blood stains and an armed man with a chair hitting others around him in the middle of a brawl.

Querétaro Civil Protection said on its Twitter account that all the injured are men.

The meeting, corresponding to the ninth day of the Grita tournament Mexico C22, was suspended at 62 minutes due to violence.

The president of the Liga MX, Mike Arriola, said on his Twitter account that those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished “exemplarily” and said that the violence was “inadmissible.” The League said it has launched an investigation.

I strongly condemn today's violence at the Corregidora Stadium. The company that owns Gallos and institutions must answer for the facts. I have given instructions to apply the law with all its consequences. In Querétaro there is no impunity. – Mauricio Kuri (@makugo) March 6, 2022

Both Atlas and Querétaro condemned the confrontation between their fans, supported an investigation and punishment of those responsible.

The Mexican Soccer League was suspended due to the serious incidents that were recorded. The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) stated in a statement that “it regrets and condemns the events that occurred in Querétaro”, and in that sense they added: “We will monitor and assist in the investigation process with the corresponding instances.”

The Governor’s word

The governor of the State of Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri, gave a press conference to update the official report after the acts of violence that occurred on Saturday in the Mexican league game that left 26 injured, three of them in a “serious” situation..

Ten other hospitalized people are “delicate” and three others have already been discharged, according to the governor at the press conference he held on Sunday morning in Mexico.

The governor of the state of Querétaro confirmed that “there are no deaths” after the serious acts of violence that occurred at the La Corregidora stadium during the match between the local team and Atlas, the last champion and led by Argentine Diego Cocca.

“Three people have already been discharged, of those who are still hospitalized, three people are in serious condition and 10 are delicate”reported the governor of Querétaro.

In the first report, the government had reported that there were “22 injured people, 9 of them transferred to the General Hospital and of these, two of them seriously.”

Governor Kuri assured that those “responsible” will not “set foot” in a soccer stadium again.

“We will use all the technology to find each of the participants in these shameful events and we will ensure that they never set foot in the stadium again,” said the president.

The Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office, at the same time, reported that an investigation folder was opened “for the crimes of attempted homicide and violence in sports events,” but so far it has not been detailed if there are detainees for the serious incidents.

Among the injured, there are four people who were identified as living in the state of Jalisco, where the Atlas club is located.

The governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, also spoke through social networks and confirmed the same version as his counterpart from Querétaro.

Alfaro was one of the first public figures to appear on the scene, since during this early morning he accompanied the arrival of the buses of the Atlas fans who returned after attending the game in Querétaro.

“The governor of Querétaro confirms to me, with whom I spoke again early this morning, that we still have no report of any deaths, that two young people are seriously ill, one stable and one a little more delicate, who are in the hospital are strongly beaten,” said Governor Alfaro, in a video posted on his official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, at the Jalisco stadium, owned by Atlas, hundreds of fans of the “rojinegro” team such as Chivas de Guadalajara approached one of the doors to place candles and accompany the families of the injured fans.

The Liga MX authorities suspended the matches scheduled for today and the executive president, Mikel Arriola, traveled to Querétaro to “monitor the health status of the injured and continue with the investigation that will result in forceful sanctions against the inadmissible violence in the stadiums. football,” he wrote on his Twitter account.