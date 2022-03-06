pitched battle between fans of Querétaro and Atlas leaves at least 17 dead and wounded

Fans of both teams started a fight in the stands of the La Corregidora stadium in Querétaro, in the center of the country, during a match between the two clubs, which led hundreds of fans, including children, to invade the field trying to protect themselves from the fight. when it got louder.

Videos on social networks and television images showed fans beating people who were already injured in the stands of the stadium and outside the building.

QUERETARO VS ATLAS VIDEO.mp4 Mexico: pitched battle between fans of Querétaro and Atlas leaves at least 22 injured. @process

Also several naked men lying on the floor with what appeared to be blood stains and an armed man with a chair hitting others around him in the middle of a brawl.

Querétaro Civil Protection said on its Twitter account that all the injured are men.

“I strongly condemn today’s violence at the Corregidora Stadium”said the governor of Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri, who said he would have a meeting with those responsible for public security in the state to address the incident and said that the owners of the local team should be held accountable for what happened.

https://twitter.com/makugo/status/1500294159466442767 I strongly condemn today’s violence at the Corregidora Stadium. The company that owns Gallos and institutions must answer for the facts. I have given instructions to apply the law with all its consequences. In Querétaro there is no impunity. – Mauricio Kuri (@makugo) March 6, 2022

The meeting, corresponding to the ninth day of the Grita tournament Mexico C22, was suspended at 62 minutes due to violence.

The president of the Liga MX, Mike Arriola, said on his Twitter account that those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished “exemplarily” and said that the violence was “inadmissible.” The League said it has launched an investigation.

Both Atlas and Querétaro condemned the confrontation between their fans, supported an investigation and punishment of those responsible.

The Mexican Soccer League was suspended due to the serious incidents that were recorded. The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) stated in a statement that “it regrets and condemns the events that occurred in Querétaro”, and in that sense they added: “We will monitor and assist in the investigation process with the corresponding instances.”