NOTHING LIKE SEEING THE BEST: Pep Guardiola’s reaction after learning that Foden and Grealish are inspired by watching videos of Lionel Messi

After scoring a stunning goal alongside Phil Foden in the FA Cup, Jack Grealish revealed that he and his partner were inspired by watching a video of Lionel Messi’s extraordinary passes.

“It was incredible. Before the game, obviously I was on my way here and I sat next to Phil (Foden), and I was scrolling through Twitter and a video of Messi came out. Of Messi making passes. And Phil and I were watching it. As soon as he passed me the ball and I scored, and he came running towards me while we were celebrating, he told me: ‘Just what we were seeing before the game.’ I have that understanding with Phil. A good time had passed and I think he still hadn’t helped me. It was a great moment”revealed the Aston Villa youth squad, in an interview with ITV.

GUARDIOLA: “THAT GREALISH AND FODEN KEEP WATCHING MESSI”

Pep Guardiola found out about Grealish’s confession at the press conference this Friday. And, well, the Catalan coach sent Jack and Phil some advice: keep watching the best footballer of all.

“My advice is to keep watching Messi. It’s not bad. I give them permission (laughs).”

Watch out for the little gem that came to the English national team after having PSG’s 30 as a source of inspiration.

Undefeated data. Pep Guardiola managed Lionel Messi between 2008 and 2012. Together they were champions of everything. They won 14 of the 19 titles they played.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi won 4 of his 6 Ballons d’Or under Pep Guardiola: 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012. Golden era.