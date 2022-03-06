Nine illustrated feminist books to celebrate the eighth of March through reading and art

March 8 is approaching, the day to go out again to the streets and claim our rights, which we can start celebrating right now, getting more into feminism. If you already have your purple glassess, your t-shirt with a message ready and also, you want to continue learning the best thing you can do is read, read a lot.

But it is not mandatory to resort to dense feminist manifestos and books -which if you feel like it, is perfect- also we can learn a lot about the history of feminism or the new feminist currents these illustrated novels are as beautiful as they are interesting that we have in our wish list.

Bad Women. Maria Hesse





The last illustrated novel by the author known, among other works, for her homage to Frida KahloMaria Hesse is bad women a beautiful way of telling the story of past women, branded as witches, from the female perspective. In the author’s words:

«Now we know that we should not be afraid to get out of those capricious lines that others marked, and that those who opened those cracks looking for other horizons were not crazy, nor were they perverse or bad examples for others. If anything they were brave, strong, daring, determined women. Breakers. And if they call them bad women, let them call them; the walls have fallen and we will no longer be there to hear it.

We found it today on Amazon for 20.80 euros.

Bad women (Lumen Grafica)

A Room of One’s Own (illustrated ed.). Virginia Woolf





Virginia Woolf’s classic is a must-read, but it’s true that its dense text and sometimes complex language can make it a bit heavier than we’d like. It is precise illustrated edition will make it easier to enjoy this essay of 1929 which -unfortunately- is still applicable today. We found it on Amazon today for 18.90 euros.

A room of one’s own (illustrated edition) (Lumen Gráfica)

Friends: ladies celebrating ladies, Ana Jaren





Ana Jarén triumphs as an illustrator for luxury brands and respected publications, her social networks have thousands of followers and her color-laden costumbrista illustrations accumulate likes everywhere.

has even come to conquer Reese Witherspoon herself with some of his creations. Amigas is his latest illustrated novel that talks about the fundamental pillar that our life partners represent, even when life gets complicated. It is available on Amazon for 20.42 euros.

Friends: Ladies celebrating ladies (Illustration)

The future is feminine: Stories so that together we can change the world. various authors





The future is female is a compilation of illustrations with a feminist message from some of the most important artists on the national scene. From Maria Hess to Agustina Guerrero, this collection of stories inspired by situations that women and girls experience daily, is motivated to change the world.

An ideal option to empower ourselves that we have available on Amazon for only 16.10 euros.

The future is feminine: Stories so that together we can change the world (Ink Cloud)

We are the granddaughters of the witches you couldn’t burn. Love Soler





Love Soler is the author of this feminist manifesto one of the most recognized illustrators of the moment who completely captivates us with her heartbreaking, sincere and very poetic texts and illustrations.

«I have never fit into the schemes that society has built to be a perfect girl. Ever since I was little, I messed up my hair amazingly easily. I remember one day I had played, run, jumped… And a teacher told me: Comb your hair, you look like a witch. These years prepared me for the most insecure and dependent adolescence you can imagine. A suffering that seemed not to end. Until I discovered feminism and was able to give a name and form to everything that oppressed me. Until I joined a group of fighters who flew against the current ».

Available on Amazon today for 16.05 euros.

We are the granddaughters of the witches that you could not burn (Bruguera Trends)

Mom, I want to be a feminist. Carmen G. de la Cueva and Malota





The illustrator Malota adds color to the texts of Carmen G. de la Cueva, who tells us in this story its evolution in feminism, from his childhood in the most traditional Andalusia. She also tells us about her role models such as Virgina Woolf and questions about the current situation of feminism and heteropatriarchy.

Today’s young women feel free, independent, masters of their lives and their bodies, but doWhy, then, is there more talk than ever about feminism and the need for women to reaffirm their empowerment against the paternalism of society?

We have it on Amazon today for 17 euros.

Mom, I want to be a feminist (Lumen Gráfica)

Our stuff. Ilu Ros





Get off Instagram, talk to your grandmother. This powerful message is the one transmitted to us by the author of Good Things, Ilu Ros, who with this illustrated novel reviews our culture in a feminine key.

A tribute to Concha Piquer that takes us to Rosalía, a love letter to our culture, our customs and our elders. It is available on Amazon today for 20.80 euros.

Our stuff (Lumen Gráfica)

rodents. Paula Bonet





Paula Bonet is a renowned illustrator who has conquered us with her novels about Nouvelle Vague cinema, among others. In this case, her pregnant body without an embryo is a heartbreaking story about spontaneous abortion -something that the author herself has suffered-, a taboo subject and a book with which Paula intends to break the silence.

«When it comes to our bodies everything is taboos. We do not have to speak softly and hide information from each other, we have to know what we are facing in order to be prepared. Let’s talk about these things, let’s start normalizing them.”

We have it on Amazon for 20.90 €19.85.

Rodents | Pregnant body without embryo (Random House Literature)

the bad milk. Henar Alvarez and Ana Müshell





Also in the field of motherhood and as a critique of the idealization of it on television, media, social networks and in society in general, is the subject of La Mala Leche, a novel by the comedian Henar Álvarez with illustrations by Ana Mushel.

A novel of black humor, so characteristic of Henar, costumbrista and free of taboos that we found on Amazon for 15.10 euros.

Bad Milk: Illustrated by Ana Müshell (Non-Fiction)

Other interesting offers

Remember that you can continue saving every day with the amazon discount coupons





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Trendencias Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine flip board.

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.

Photos | @mariahesse, Amazon.