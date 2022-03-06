New WhatsApp button will let you pause the recording of voice notes

WhatsApp will let you pause the recording of voice memos

Everything seems to indicate that a new button of WhatsApp for Android will allow you to pause the recording of voice notes, something that no one expected, but that will be quite useful.

If you are a WhatsApp user on Android you will soon receive a new function which will give you more control over voice memos.

And it is about the possibility of pausing or resuming the recording of an audio and it is that currently, WhatsApp for Android It only allows you to record voice notes once, so if something happens in the middle of the process, you have to start from scratch.

However, this will be a thing of the past, as with this new feature to be introduced, it will certainly attract many people.

According to WABetaInfo, in the latest WhatsApp beta (2.22.6.7) a new button is gradually appearing that allows you to pause and resume recording a voice message at any time.

It is worth mentioning that to use the new button you simply have to click on the microphone icon and slide up and on the left side you will see the new pause button.

By clicking the recording of the voice message it will stop and you can resume it at any time by touching the red microphone and you can also discard it or listen to it before sending it.

It is important to note that this is not the first time we have seen this feature, since in fact it has been available for a long time in the WhatsApp applications for Windows, macOS and iOS, however, now we know that it will come to Android.

Of course, the deployment of the function is limited, due to the fact that at the moment it is reaching users who use the beta version of WhatsApp.

So if you are not one of them, at any time you can sign up for the tester program.

However, the beta program is not for everyone, as the application may contain bugs and work unstable, so if you don’t want to risk it, you just have to wait a little longer for its general deployment.

On the other hand, this new function is added to others that have also been improving the experience of voice messages, such as the possibility of playing them at different speeds and continuing to listen when leaving the conversation.