New Faculty of Medicine in Jaén: teachers are wanted

The opening of new Medicine Degrees It supposes for the universities the need to look for health teachers who are already scarce. For the next academic year 2022-2023, the University of Jaén and the University of Almería will begin to teach their new degrees in Medicine, which has led the Jaén institution to hold a conference to inform about the accreditation processwhich may take up to 4 to 6 months for those health workers who already have a doctor’s degree. With a view to the next academic year, the University of Jaén would need some 40 to 50 teachers already accredited.

The process of accreditation to practice as a teacher in Medicine it is divided into two tracks in Andalusia. A territorial difference that Alfonso Cruz, vice-rector for Teaching and Academic Planning at the University of Jaén, highlights that it increases time and means that many health workers leave the process. Specifically, to act as professor of Medicine and Nursing in an Andalusian public university, as well as in 10 other autonomous communities, it is necessary to carry out a prior process to prove the merits.

Thus, in the Andalusian case, by way of contracted linked doctor health professionals who want to teach at the university must first be accredited by the Andalusian Agency for Healthcare Quality (ACSA). In this first route, the physician who belong to the Andalusian Health Service Start a file to prove your skills for the job you have. This accreditation, at three levels (advanced, expert or excellent), check the competition in a series of skills, before which sufficient evidence must have been presented, such as exercise time, medical results…

Once the assessment of clinical and managerial merits The accreditation procedure would be initiated as a contracted linked doctor, that is, already linked to the university. In this second procedure, the doctor must start an accreditation process with the Andalusian Agency of Knowledge, where the Evaluation and Accreditation Directorate (DEVA) will evaluate and accredit his profile again at university level. After all this bureaucratic process, the health professional could now present himself to the selective processes convened by universitiesthus initiating a new process directly with the academic institution.

The CRUE works to facilitate the health teaching career

As Alfonso Cruz emphasizes, the “cumbersome” process means that many doctors and nurses do not start the paperwork even though they are interested in teaching at the university. a problem to Nacional level which is aggravated by increase in pensions of health professionals. To solve the shortage of teaching doctors, the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) maintains two work tables in Medicine and Nursing in its teaching sector.

In front of these tables, the universities ask the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca) to “review the accreditation criteria so that the clinical background is computed with more weightas well as opening the possibility of creating a figure with less demand for younger people, such as the contracted assistant doctor, which does not exist right now, and that this figure be permeable throughout the national territory”, Cruz highlights.

In the case of the University of Jáen, Cruz highlights that “currently in the province we have more than 100 medical professionals with doctorates who want to work with us”, which would ensure the teaching staff for the coming years, although “what is desirable is that many professionals be accredited for when the time comes”.

What is required to be a professor of Medicine?

To all these requirements, from this Wednesday the intention to implement a new one is known: pass a previous course to be a professor of Health Sciences. This has been announced by the Minister of Universities himself, Joan Subirats, who plans that the new university professors, including those from Medicine and Nursingtake a teacher training course in their first year.

As the Minister of Universities has advanced in Congress, the objective is to incorporate this measure into the future Organic Law of the University System, a regulation to which the Government intends to definitively give the green light in the first quarter of 2023.

The Department of Universities has highlighted the need for this “pedagogical” and “compulsory” training for university teachers, the same one that is already required to teach classes in primary and secondary education. This course “It will be held in the first year of the position of assistant doctor, which is the figure of entry to the academic career at LOSU.”