









© Provided by El Universal Online





Russia-Ukraine War: Netflix suspends its operations in Russia due to the war Netflix will suspend all its operations in Russia for the war in UkraineA company spokesman told Variety magazine on Sunday.

Netflix thus becomes the latest company to cancel its activity in Russia and joins other technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft, as well as the clothing companies Inditex and Tendam, in addition to Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

“Due to the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety.

Read also: Christian Nodal and Belinda finish, will Daniela Luján replace her?

Netflix launched its local service in Russian a little over a year ago and it barely has 1 million subscribers in that country, a tiny percentage of the more than 222 million subscribers it has worldwide.

A few days ago, the television giant already announced that it was paralyzing all its content production and acquisition activities in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The company had four original Russian-language projects in the works, including the long-awaited “Anna K” series, based on Leo Tolstoy’s novel “Anna Karenina,” and “Zato,” a production set in the fall of the Soviet Union.

Read also: Sylvester Stallone identifies with the Mexican Pascacio López; actor of the new Rambo

Netflix has said that it has no intention of complying with Russia’s new audiovisual law, which would force the platform to include some twenty public channels in order to operate in the country.

That legislation forced Netflix and other audiovisual services to broadcast content from Kremlin-affiliated media such as Channel One, the NTV entertainment network and the Orthodox Church Channel.

mafa]]>