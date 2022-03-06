Netflix grappling with a major behind-the-scenes shakeup

ads

Bozoma Saint John is leaving Netflix just two years after the streaming service giant announced her as its chief marketing officer. Marian Lee, a recent hire from the company who served as vice president of marketing for the US/Canada region, will take the place of Saint John. During her time with Netflix, she brought in big names, including Allure’s editor-in-chief, Michelle Lee. She has also been responsible for headlining unprecedented projects, including a star-studded Super Bowl commercial with Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lopez and Mark Ruffalo.

But his tenure has not been without problems. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in the summer of 2021, three top officials in Netflix’s marketing department were fired after complaining about the department’s management on Slack. Netflix denies the messages were directed at members of management, instead saying the messages were about fellow staffers.

San Juan is not bitter about the departure and seems friendly. “I came to Netflix with a surplus of enthusiasm and creative energy and am immensely proud of the campaigns we inspired and sparked global conversations,” he said in a statement. “It has been a transformative two-year experience that I will forever be grateful for.”

Her peers also have nothing but good things to say about her. “I loved working with Boz and was inspired by her creativity and her energy,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “She has attracted world-class marketers to the company and encouraged them to be thought leaders. We are grateful for her contributions and wish her the best.” Before Netflix, Saint John worked at big companies like Endeavour, Uber, and Apple.

Netflix executives are happy that Lee is replacing Saint John. “Marian is a strategic marketer with a wealth of experience not only in entertainment, but more generally, having worked across fashion and media brands,” Sarandos added. “When she joined Netflix last year, she made an immediate impact on the marketing team and has shown that she is an exceptional leader who understands how to drive conversations about brands and popular culture.”

