Netflix does not let go of Adam Sandler’s hand and announces Spaceman, his new movie

The partnership between Netflix and Adam Sandler adds a new original film from the platform behind the comedies Mystery on board (2019) and Hubbie’s Halloween (2020) -both starring the actor- and will feature an all-star cast led by the popular comedian. This is Spaceman, which will be directed by the director of the acclaimed miniseries ChernobylJohan Renck.

In addition to the renowned director Spaceman (which is part of an exclusive contract that Sandler has with Netflix for the production of original content for the platform) features a great cast that recently added Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), paul dano (Little Miss Sunshine, Prisoners, and soon to be playing Steven Spielberg’s father in a biopic about the director of ET and Sharkamong other hits) and Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali in all seasons of the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory). Channing Tatum is also suspected (MagicMike), who produces the film, has a role in it.

At first the tape was going to be called The Spaceman of Bohemiabased on the novel by Jaroslav Kalfar published in 2017. The story centers on Jakub Procházka, a young astrophysicist poised to become his country’s most famous astronaut. When a dangerous mission to Venus gives him the opportunity to proclaim himself a national hero and, at the same time, atone for the sins of his father, Jakub decides to launch himself into unknown space. If leaving his wife behind already plunges him into uncertainty, being completely alone in the vastness of the universe, he cannot avoid being visited not only by some ghosts from the past, but, above all, by a very real ghost, in non-human forms, with whom he becomes increasingly close friends.

As reproduced by specialized media such as Deadline Sandler will play the lead astronaut and whose screenplay will be written by Colby Day and directed by Johan Renck, the acclaimed director of Chernobyl who recently decided to stay out of the series The Last of Us HBO, created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The biggest surprise of this new project is the signing of Carey Mulligan, who has been nominated for several awards for her brilliant performance in Promising Young Woman (2021) and aspires to win the Oscar for Best Actress, with the film also being a candidate for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Direction and Best Editing.