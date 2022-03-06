‘My resignation is from the last tournament’

Despite being momentarily in positions of Repechagethe Ciudad Juarez Braves they dropped points at home again. Therefore, the team’s strategist, Ricardo Ferrettiassured in a press conference that his resignation has been on the table since Opening 2021.

“From my part I don’t feel calmon the contrary, my resignation is from the past tournament, it’s not right now. I assume my responsibility and the board has the decision. As long as I have the opportunity to be at the forefront I am going to continue working, tomorrow is a difficult daypeople are dissatisfied and with good reason”, he said after the defeat against Lion.

during the conference tuka assured have the back of the directive, however, is aware that the situation may change from one moment to another.

“I have not had any message from the board, there is a Full support, but you know perfectly well that the situation can change match after match. It was last tournament when I tendered my resignation, when we had two points on seven games. My head is always on the line, and each game is either tighter or looser. this week against Puebla the rope loosened a little, but today it tightens again, although I feel calm“, sentenced the coach.

Juarez It is in the twelfth position of the general table of the MX League with eight points. However, those from the border have two draws and three losses in their last five games. On Day 10 he will visit the Monterey at BBVA Stadium.

