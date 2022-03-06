Monterrey vs. America LIVE: where to watch the match J9 Clausura 2022

the hobby

Mexico City / 05.03.2022 11:00:09





The activity continues in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX; now him Monterrey and America -last in the general table- will meet in search of ending their losing streak on day 9 of the semester; the match will take place at the BBVA Stadium this Saturday, March 5 at 7:06 p.m.

The scratched come to this meeting with a new technical director, because Víctor Manuel Vucetich was confirmed as the new strategist after the dismissal of Javier Aguirre. The king midas will receive a team that is in 17th place with six units, so they will have to seek victory to start climbing the ladder.

For its part, America also arrives urgently in need of a triumph, since they are the last in the general classification with six units; They will play this match under the technical direction -on an interim basis- of Fernando Ortiz after the departure of Santiago Solari.

Yes OK, both teams occupy the last two places in the general tablethe squad they have serves to generate many expectations in the fans, plus they will seek victory at all costs.

This is how the Rayados and the Águilas were left in the last match

In their last confrontation, Monterrey and América tied goalless at the Azteca Stadium, a procedural match for the Águilas, who already had their qualification for the Apertura 2021 league, a tournament in which the panorama for the azulcrema was opposite to what now they live.

When is Monterrey vs America?

scratched de Monterrey will host America on matchday 9 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 this Saturday, March 5 at 7:06 p.m. at the BBVA Stadium.

Where to watch Monterrey vs America

Fox Sport 2

The best coverage in The Hobby | FB The Hobby | @laaficion

MCF