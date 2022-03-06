‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Will Be Tom Cruise’s Last Movie as Ethan Hunt – CINEMABLEND

No more Tom Cruise! Despite the fact that his popularity increased in the last tapes of the franchise, the actor says goodbye to the role he played for more than 20 years: Ethan Hunt.

Bad news for my aunt and hers: Tom Cruise will leave the Mission: Impossible franchise in 2024. According to an exclusive report from Varietythe film that narrates the extreme adventures of Ethan Hunt plans that the next two films to be released will be a goodbye letter for the actoras happened last year with Daniel Craig in 007: No time to die.

Cruise has been playing the IMF agent for more than 20 years, taking into account that the first Mission Impossible feature film came to the big screen in 1996, under the command of Brian De Palma (Scarface). However, the popularity of the character increased with the last three installments of the franchise: ghost protocol (2015) and Repercussion (2018), so Paramount announced and closed the budget for two more films.

Unfortunately, the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic complicated the plans. In 2020, Mission Impossible 7 and 8 they had some scheduled reshoots, which were postponed for obvious reasons. In addition, the budget of the productions had increased considerably because the most complicated stunt of the entire saga had been included in the script: $290 million for Cruise to ride a motorcycle straight into the void from a high mountain in Norway.

“This is by far the most dangerous thing I’ve ever done,” admitted the actor, who turns 60 in July this year, “I’ve wanted to do it since I was a little boy”. We don’t really understand Cruise’s penchant for adrenaline, but maybe it’s because of those behaviors that Mission Impossible has increased its fandom in recent years.

Today we learned that the study plans Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 like a long goodbye letter to Ethan Hunt. The reality is that there are still no plans to continue the saga without Tom Cruise at the center of the Impossible Mission Force. The release dates for the two films have been constantly pushed back, initially to 2021 and 2022.but what is already certain is that they will arrive until 2023 and 2024.

If everything goes as planned, Tom Cruise will become the actor who has played the same character in the Hollywood industry for more than 30 years; something that not even Robert Downey Jr. could achieve with his iconic Tony Stark, who has already disappeared from Marvel’s records after his fateful murder in Avengers: Endgame.