Minecraft removed from Google Play and App Store in Russia

Developer Mojang has reportedly removed the popular block-building game, Minecraft from Google Play and Apple App Store in Russia. The news comes just one day after the company suspended sales of new products in the country.

Publisher Microsoft has yet to make an official announcement, although numerous Russian media outlets report that the game is no longer available on the respective mobile stores. A quick comparison between any of the store regions also shows a demo version for free download.

Late last week, the company’s president, Brad Smith, announced the decision to suspend all its sales from Russia, in the wake of political unrest in Ukraine. Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angry and saddened by the images and news coming out of the war in Ukraine and we condemn this unwarranted, unprovoked and illegal invasion of Russia,” he said.

He also stated that he was looking to stop so many aspects of Microsoft’s business in Russia and is working with the UK, US and European Union governments to ensure the same.

Earlier this week, EA Sports had announced that it will eliminate the Russian teams and clubs from its annual FIFA and NHL sports franchises, in the coming weeks. The changes will take effect in FIFA 22, FIFA Online, and FIFA Mobile, with more updates to come in other areas of the game. This could include Russian ads, stadiums, or language settings.

On the NHL 22 side, the Belarus national team and clubs will also fall victim to the update. The teams in question were previously suspended by the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) from other official competitions.