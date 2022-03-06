Michelle Rodríguez actress of Fast and Furious has been in jail and on the red carpet

Actress Michelle Rodríguez is, off stage, as strong, brave and determined as Letty Ortiz, the character she plays in the famous “Fast and Furious” saga.

As in February of this year it was confirmed that the tenth film of the speedy chuzos will be released on May 19, 2023, we wanted to know a little more about one of the protagonists of the famous franchise.

Rodríguez, according to a note published by El País, from Spain, twisted the arm of the writers of the successful saga so that his character was not just the beautiful girlfriend of Dominic Toretto, the main character of “Fast and Furious”, played by Vin Diesel.

“I know you like Hollywood and all that, but if you want to be realistic (about how things work on the street), this is how it goes. I’m not going to behave like a whore in front of millions of people, so they’re going to lose me if they don’t change things “, was the ultimatum that the actress gave to the producers of the film, just a few months ago, according to a media outlet American communication called EW.

Michelle says that she even remembers going on a rampage to get them to do a scene where Letty got into a fight.

“It seemed to me that you don’t sit around without getting your hands dirty, letting the men do the dirty work,” he added.

Jordana Brewster, Michelle’s co-star, says that she has witnessed the struggles she has given to be given the value her character deserves.

“When Michelle read her part she was like, ‘No, I’m not going to play that.’ And then she completely changed him. She went from being the trophy bride to a very layered character,” says Brewster.

The American, of Latin blood, is one of the protagonists of the famous chuzos tapes.

Rodríguez is a Latina by blood, born in San Antonio (Texas), but raised between the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and a humble and troubled neighborhood in New Jersey.

She is the quintessential tough girl in Hollywood and can boast of having participated in films of the caliber of “Fast and Furious” and “Avatar”. (the highest grossing film in the history of cinema), as well as in the series “Lost”, without having to go through the sexist demands of the industry.

“I have a very strong sense of myself and there are certain lines that I am not going to cross. I am very picky about the roles I choose. I can’t just be the bride. I’m not going to be the girl who gets empowered just because she’s been raped. I can’t be the girl who gets empowered and then dies. I always knew I was going to have to create my own archetype,” the actress confessed to The Guardian newspaper in 2015.

Michelle Rodríguez was vacationing in Tiquicia in May 2021.

In the first audition of her life, Michelle beat 350 candidates to the role of a young boxer in the film “Girlfight”, which earned her a position in the industry and even compared her to Marlon Brando.

The second role he got was in “Fast and Furious”, with which he jumped to stardom, fame that was difficult for him to handle and that is not as easy as when he drives chuzos on the tapes at a thousand miles an hour.

He immersed himself in the world of parties and alcohol and even ended up in prison for short periods between 2003 and 2008.

She was convicted of driving tapis, for violation of probation and for fleeing after crashing a car while drunk.

However, this impulsive behavior did not flourish since she became famous, but she had brought it since she was a child, because when she was young she was expelled from five schools and was also reported for assaulting a classmate.

At 42 years old, she is removed for interviews and flees to fashion magazines.

The media has speculated for decades about his bisexuality, after he was apparently in a relationship with Vin Diesel and Cara Delevingne.

“If I wanted people to know what I do with my vagina, I would have released a porn tape a long time ago,” she said bluntly in 2006.

Her fortune, valued at around 25 million euros (more than ¢17 billion), has not changed the character of one of the most rebellious actresses in cinema.