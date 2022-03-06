Mary Jane Watson from the comics is coming to Fortnite soon

The presence of Spider-Man in the first season of Chapter 3 of Fortnite left Battle Royale fans very happy. Not only have we had the famous character in the title, but also several others belonging to his gallery of allies and villains, such as Venom, Carnage, and even the Green Goblin.

As far as movies go, we had Tom Holland and Zendaya in their roles as Spider-Man and MJ (Michelle Jones) back in December. However, many fans wondered if there was a possibility of having the comics version of Mary Jane Watson. It seems that this wish will soon be fulfilled, thanks to a new leak on social networks.

Photo: Diffusion

As always, numerous Fortnite leakers and leakers have echoed MJ’s next arrival at Fortnite. This time, it would not be any film or cartoon adaptation, but its comic book counterpart. From the leaked images, everything indicates that we will be facing the version of Mary Jane Watson from Earth-65.

Is Spider-Gwen coming to Fortnite?

The Mary Jane Watson of earth-65 differs from her counterpart of 616 by being a little younger, as well as belonging to the musical band known as “Mary Janes” with Gwen Stacy, who in that universe was bitten by a radioactive spider. gaining superhuman powers. Peter Parker was her best friend, and she ended up dying because she experimented on her body to become Lizard.

Photo: Diffusion

With the arrival of this version of Mary Jane, we could theorize that the ground is being prepared for seeing Spider-Gwen very soon. Since the beginning of season 1 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite, several Marvel fans have shown their deep interest in having the character in the Battle Royale, as well as Miles Morales, the other Spider-Man.