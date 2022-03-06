Martha Stewart showed off the twin mansions of Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner

With 80 years of age Martha Stewart continues to be a reference for housewivesso you have been impressed with the mansions of Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner it means a lot.

Recently and through their social networks, Stewart shared pictures of the properties and assured that the place was really impressive.

“Wow! He visits home Kris Jenner and his daughter Khloé Kardashian. Their new homes are very beautifullush gardens and exceptional hospitality. We had fun talking about business and peacocks!” said the presenter.

the stars they took a selfie in one of the spaces of the property and they also posed on the grand stairs of the place, thus showing off the fine floors of the place and the works of art they have acquired, which are surely worth millions of dollars.

these properties are valued at $37 million dollars and its construction took some years. Jenner’s is 16,000 square feet and Kardashian’s is 10,000 square feet.

Although they bought the land in 2020, it was not until last year that they were able to move in. The first to see the finished project was the mother of the Kardashians and her daughter had to wait a little longer, it is said that due to her separation from Tristan Thompson.

Despite the inconveniences experienced by mother and daughter to build this luxury-filled paradise in one of the most exclusive areas of California, Stewart managed to enjoy each of its spaces.

