Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Nintendo informs about the early download of the DLC and generates speculation about being able to play before March 18 – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Mario Kart and more specifically 8 Deluxe and the new DLC tracks.

In this case, we have been able to find out through the official Japanese website of the game that those who get hold of this Extra track pass As part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, they will be able to download the DLC sooner. Specifically, its website mentions that these users will be able to download the package this March 11. This way, they will be able to start playing without waiting for the download to take place on March 18, which is when the first batch is released. It is unknown if this will be the same for those who purchase the DLC separately.

This is how Nintendo Japan shares it:

In addition to purchasing additional paid content separately, you can also play during the subscription period by subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: You can only play during the subscription period.

The pack will be offered in 6 lots.

All tracks will be released until the end of 2023.

Subscribers can download it early starting March 11 (Friday). If you download early, you can play right away without waiting for the download on March 18 (Friday) when the first installment is released.

As you can see, it seems that the download will be available on March 11, at least for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. This has generated speculation about whether that March 11 could start playing: although Nintendo has not confirmed it, the fact that the download is anticipated has speculated which could perhaps be one of the surprises of Mario Day. Nintendo does not usually release the DLC download in advance. We will have to be careful.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

Source.