Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Free track and the other two ways to play the Extra Tracks Pass detailed by Nintendo – Nintenderos

We get an interesting compilation related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Mario Kart and more specifically 8 Deluxe and the new DLC tracks.

The list below shows us the ways in which we can access this content. Have three different ways, including a free one. These are the details:

Two ways of payment

To enjoy the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks DLC, you must own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (sold separately).

You can access Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass in two ways: by purchasing it from Nintendo eShop, or by downloading it at no additional cost if you have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

In the table below you can see the differences between purchasing the downloadable content or downloading it at no additional cost thanks to a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Shop at Nintendo eShop Nintendo Switch Online Membership + Expansion Pack Price Price on Nintendo eShop As part of a subscription, at no additional cost Who can access the content Any account with an individual subscription

All accounts that are part of a family group with a family subscription. Until when the content can be accessed indefinitely As long as the subscription is active. connection requirements Internet connection is not required to access the content.

An internet connection and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription are required to use the game’s online features. An internet connection is required when starting the game.

An internet connection is required to use the game’s online features. save data They are stored in the console.

A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to enjoy the save data cloud feature. They are stored in the console.

If the subscription expires, the save data is stored and can be accessed again after purchasing a new subscription or the downloadable content separately.

free way

If you play the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks content without purchasing it separately or having a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

The players who no who purchased Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass separately or did not access the Bonus Tracks Pass at no additional cost as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription can still enjoy the new tracks in the following cases:

Via “Online” > Friends & Rivals mode, if the lobby host has purchased the content or has access to it through a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. All players in a Friends vs. Rivals room can choose from the cups and courts available to the host of that room.

Via “Online” > World, Regional and Tournament modes, on the selection of randomly available tracks before starting a race. The tracks available in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Issue 1 – Bonus Tracks Pass will be added starting March 22, 2022 to the selection of tracks that alternate randomly in the World, Regional and Tournament modes of “Online”.

Through “Wireless”, if the host of a room has purchased the content or has access to it through a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. All players in a “Wireless” room can choose from the cups and courts available to the host of that room.

New DLC tracks confirmed in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

In the list below, we remind you of all the tracks included in the first round of bonus tracks of the DLC announced in the Nintendo Direct. They are the following:

Golden Champion Cup

Boulevards of Paris (Tour)

Circuit Toad (3DS)

Mount Chocolate (N64)

Coconut Center (Wii)

Rattle Fortuna Cup

Tokyo Circuit (Tour)

Mushroom Hills (DS)

Celestial Garden (GBA)

Ninja Mansion (Tour)

Aside from these eight tracks, no more circuits have been shown from the following rounds of bonus tracks.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

