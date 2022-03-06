Madness on Netflix with the movie that no one imagined would succeed

In recent years, the Netflix platform has generated some of the most relevant streaming blockbusters. Produce fewer titles, but these with a higher budget and with the faces of the most recognized performers. The last great example is don’t look upthe tape Adam McKay that brought together Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence or Meryl Streep among many others. That is a proposal that goes directly to the Oscars and that competes to be the best film of 2022 on the red carpet. However, there are other films that reach the platform and that with little noise, succeed for some reason that escapes understanding, succeed and become the most watched. That is the case of no respitethe latest trend on Netflix.

no respite is a French film released on February 25 within the huge catalog of “the big N”. Soon it was placed among the most viewed on the platform and currently, accumulates already, thousands of reproductions. This French production has in its plot, with a corrupt police officer who covers up an accident. Far from going well like all the misdeeds he has committed so far, the protagonist begins to lose control of his life, beginning to receive threats from a witness you know absolutely nothing about. His survival in the force will depend on his search during the frantic 95 minutes of this intense thriller.

The film is directed by French filmmaker Régis Blondeau, from a screenplay co-written with Julien Colombani. Blondeau really is a cinematographer with extensive experience in his field. He has been working in the French film industry for almost three decades. Making his debut this year in the director’s chair with no respite, the film has become an unexpected success for the platform that, depending on its good reception and the future numbers it continues to do, could make Netflix count on Blondeau again for future projects. no respite is starring Frank Gastambide, Simon Abkarian, Michael Abiteboul, Tracy Gotoas, and Jemima West.