Lita still has a dream match to fulfill in WWE

Lita had an opportunity for the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch in Elimination Chamber 2022 after having also fought in Royal Rumble 2022. She could not win either of the two matches and it is not clear when she will return to the strings. Or if he will, because he may end his career. She said not long ago that she feels proud of how she has been to have already finished.

► Lita wants to fight with Rhea Ripley

On the other hand, in a recent video answering questions on WWE TikTok Hall of Fame member reveals that he still has a dream fight to perform: rhea ripley. We review below the responses she was giving.

Current favorite superstar?

«My current favorite Superstar is still Mistery King”.

Favorite classic superstar?

«My favorite classic WWE Superstar is ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels«.

“My favorite opponent is Trish Stratus«.

The most influential woman in your career?

“The most influential woman in my career is Chyna«.

“My favorite band is jaw breaker«.

“My favorite tattoo is my tattoo of The Saint«.

«My dream fight is Lita vs. Rhea Ripley«.

Whether this match will take place or not is currently unknown. It certainly doesn’t look like it’s going to happen anytime soon. But who knows if in the future. It is interesting to note that it could mean that Rhea Ripley was rude again. It would not be a bad change for her because currently she is not doing too well and showing her most evil face, she also became very successful in WWE.