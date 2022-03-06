Liga MX: This was the large amount that Monterrey had to pay Javier Aguirre for running it

This was the large amount that Monterrey had to pay Javier Aguirre for running it. Vasco’s time with the Rayados in this Clausura 2022 was very mediocre and left a lot to think about, since the now former coach of the regios has a great record in big teams and the national team, but he did not serve and was fired.

The dismissal of Javier Aguirre from Monterrey hit the economy of the Rayados very hard, since the amount for his liquidation and that of his coaching staff was very high. The bad season of the Basque and who was one of the coaches who received the most in the MX Leagueforced the royal board to get rid of the most Mexican leader.

The contract of Aguirre It was until December 2022, but currently the Rayados have only 6 points with 6 games played, Vasco only won one game, lost 2 and tied 2.

What was the amount that they had to pay Javier Aguirre for kicking him out of Monterrey?

In fact, they claim that Javier Aguirre He refused to resign and waited for them to fire him so that they would give him the liquidation stipulated in his contract. According to the information that has been leaked, Monterrey had to disburse about 40 million pesos for the liquidation of Vasco.

After his bad time at the Club World Cup, where the Rayados fans did not forgive him Javier Aguirre look ridiculous in front of everyone. The atmosphere inside the club was very bad, since it was rumored that the same players would have made their coach’s bed.

Aguirre directed 52 games with the Rayados, where he added 22 wins, 17 draws and 13 losses, but the setbacks in the most important moments conditioned Vasco’s continuity with the club.

Monterey won the League of CONCACAf Champions against América and Aguirre made that championship possible, however in the MX League He was unable to achieve an outstanding performance, since he did not get them to any final, a primary objective that had been stipulated since the beginning of his process as the boss of the Rayados.

Victor Manuel Vucetich to the rescue

Víctor Manuel Vucetich was chosen to rescue the Montereyon Saturday, February 26, the Rayados faced San Luis, but those still led by Aguirre lost 2-0, hours after the defeat, Vasco was officially fired by the Rayados.

King Midas returns to the royal team to try to get him out of the last places of the Closing 2022 of the MX Leagueas the club was ranked 15th, but after last Tuesday’s draw against Leon, the Rayados returned to 17th place to one behind America, who is last.

