Liga MX expels visiting bars after violence in Gallos against Atlas

Mikel Arriola assured that from the next day visiting entertainment groups will not be allowed in other stadiums

The president of the MX League, Mikel Arriolacommented that as of Matchday 10, none of the animation groups visitors will be able to enter the stadiums, after the acts of violence that were experienced in the Corregidora Stadium from QueretaroCome in white roosters and Atlas.

“I anticipate that the visiting bars will no longer go to the stadiums“, commented Mikel Arriolapresident of the MX League.

Mikel Arriola he moved to Queretaroto meet with the state governor and visit the wounded, in addition to verifying the course of the investigations related to the events reported in the Corregidora Stadiumwhich resulted in 26 injuries, three of them seriously.

The president of the MX League commented that the continuity of the “animation groups“It will be analyzed next Tuesday, in a meeting of owners that will be organized in the Mexican Soccer Federation.

“We have an owners’ meeting next Tuesday, at nine in the morning, what are the relations with the various clubs with their animation groups and how we can close the collaboration spaces”, recognized Mikel Arriola. “We think about it institutionally, but also to see what the rules are for those teams to go to a soccer game or not.

The fight between fans from Querétaro and Atlas caused visiting bars to no longer be allowed in Liga MX. EFE

“Implement digital monitoring mechanisms, starting with the barshaving a prevention mechanism”.

For his part, Gabriel Solares, president of the white roostersadded that they will separate from the bar that supports those of Queretaroafter the incident that occurred in the match against Atlas.

“The bar of the team, first, as pointed out Michael the topic will be taken up at the league level. I can tell you in advance that it is an absolute priority to conclude any kind of relationship with that group,” Solares said.

the match between Queretaro and Atlas on The corrector It was suspended at minute 63 after a fight broke out between supporters in the stands of the stadium, for which fans of both teams had to invade the field of play to protect themselves from the clashes. Atlas they had a 1-0 lead at the time of the suspension thanks to a Julio Furch goal in the first half.

The MX League decided to suspend the rest of the Matchday 9 in response to violent events. A source told ESPN that it is expected to reschedule the matches during the Date FIFA of March.