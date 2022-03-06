La Nación / Economist gives his opinion on the impact of A Ultranza Py

The economist José Luis Rodríguez Tornaco spoke of the impact that the facts investigated by the operation A Ultranza Py could have on Gafilat’s examination. “First of all, it must be recognized that, due to a series of situations, it was never easy for Paraguay to obtain a good rating for Gafilat, first of all because of its geopolitical context, and in addition to the business of triangulation, the presence of groups of high risk in the triple border area,” he declared.

He added that “it has always been difficult for our country to obtain a good rating due to its own geographical situation and, furthermore, in each Gafilat evaluation, new standards are added. For example, in the previous evaluation it was pending that Paraguay will create exclusive courts and prosecutors to specifically combat money laundering and terrorism. That was fulfilled. Then the demand was to have legal cases in the fight against money laundering, due to the lack of them, several were initiated, but many of them were not convicted, ”he sentenced.

Then they requested that there be convictions. So, before this new evaluation, Paraguay presents itself and shows important convictions of very relevant political figures, in harmony and collaboration with the US government, which previously viewed with bad eyes the existence of criminal acts and corruption that went unpunished.

“In addition, to this fact is added the package of 10 anti-corruption laws that Paraguay has sanctioned and what remained as the last test, what people today are concerned about, these latest events, the A Ultranza Py operation,” he said. He explained that he sees the presence of international organizations accompanying national authorities and institutions as something positive, since it shows favorable results in terms of the fight against transnational crime. “It shows joint work and collaboration with international authorities,” he said.

GAFILAT EVALUATION

The Financial Action Task Force of Latin America (Gafilat) is a regionally based intergovernmental organization that brings together 18 countries from South America, Central America and North America. It was created to prevent and combat money laundering, financing of terrorism and the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction through the commitment to continuous improvement of national policies against these scourges and the deepening of the different cooperation mechanisms between the member countries.

The mutual evaluation to be carried out by the Latin American Financial Action Task Force will allow Paraguay to demonstrate progress in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as ratify the commitment to continue improving in this area.