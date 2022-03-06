La Jornada – Drive My Car brings change to the Oscars

New York. From the wave of text messages that greeted him as he stepped off a plane in Berlin to the morning of Oscar nominations, Ryusuke Hamaguchi has had time to think about why his film Doraibu mai kâ (Drive My Car in its international English title) has resonated as it has.

But he’s not so sure. There’s every reason to think why a three-hour Japanese drama in which the opening credits don’t roll until 40 minutes into the movie can rise to the top of Hollywood. Drive My Caran epic story of pain, connection and artistry is nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

“The more I think about this, the less sure I am,” Hamaguchi said. “But the only thing I can say is that this is a very normal movie. It is about two people who have multiple flaws, each different and trying to have a better life. Loving someone or something is one way of doing it. But when you love someone one day you lose or separate from that person.

“It’s almost like an oxymoron,” he added. “That’s like the normal aspect of this movie, it’s about the loss and the gain of love.”

Drive My Car, the first Japanese film to be nominated for best picture, breaks the mold of a traditional Oscar contender. Even parasite (parasites) by Bong Joon Ho, which two years ago became the first film not spoken in English to win the best picture statuette, was less surprising. parasite it was a stylish genre production from an internationally renowned filmmaker whose feature film had already won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The path that led to Drive My Car to the Academy Awards is, like the film, more devious. Although Hamaguchi’s films, such as Gûzen to sôzô (The wheel of fortune and fantasy) released last year are internationally acclaimed, the 43-year-old filmmaker was much less well known in Hollywood. Drive My Car It won best screenplay at Cannes last summer, but the response to Hamaguchi’s long-running film, fittingly, needed time to gather steam.

The best of the year: critics

Drive My Car found its traction with critics who were supportive of the film (New York and Los Angeles pundits named it the best movie of the year) and it has been a regular in theaters. There is also something undeniable about her, almost everyone who has sat down to see her leaves quite moved. Drive My Car he may be a hard sell, but he’s proven easy to love.

“Audiences respond to great movies, they just do,” said Jonathan Sehring, head of IFC Films, which released Drive My Car with the recently created distributor Sideshow, together with Janus Films.

Despite this, Drive My Car it is less an anomaly than it seems. Series like the feeling of streaming Squid Game (the squid game) have shown that subtitles are not the obstacle that they were thought to be. At the same time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences strives to diversify its historically white and male membership and in recent years has welcomed numerous international members.

heavyweight categories

The lands of the categories that seemed distant have come closer. With Drive My Carseveral foreign films, Verdens verste menneske (the worst person in the world), parallel mothers by Pedro Almodovar and Flugt (flee), earned nominations this year outside of the best international film category. At the Oscars on March 27, these films are in heavyweight categories. Nominated for best director, Hamaguchi beat out favorites like Denis Villeneuve (dunes). Drive My Car also got twice as many nominations as Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

“The fact that it’s three hours long also shows us that maybe times are changing, people’s reception is changing slightly,” Hamaguchi said in a recent interview while quarantining in a hotel in Japan after traveling abroad. . “I thought that it would be difficult to reach a large audience for the duration of the film, despite being proud and confident of the final product.”

Even Hamaguchi and everyone involved in Drive My Car They are surprised by the success of the film.

“We are all pinching ourselves. No, we are actually slapping each other,” Sehring stressed. “I’d be lying if I told you any of us thought she’d get this kind of reception. But we are all incredibly moved by it.”

At IFC, Sehring was one of the pioneers of simultaneous theatrical and video-on-demand film releases. But he believes that the thrust of Drive My Car could only happen in theaters. In theaters, it has added 1.8 million dollars for ticket sales in the past few months, placing it among the best averages per theater. On Wednesday it arrived on HBO Max in the United States.

Hamaguchi indicated that all he can do is be grateful and at the Oscars he looks forward to meeting Steven Spielberg and Denzel Washington. He claims that he has something in common with Spielberg. Drive My Car is one of only six films to have swept the New York Film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the National Society of Film Critics. the others are Goodfellas (Good boys), LA Confidential (los angeles naked), The Hurt Locker (Scary zone), The Social Network (Social network) and Schindler’s List (Schindler’s List) by Spielberg.

Some have argued that the Oscars risk becoming too “elitist” when movies like Drive My Car are honored above more popular movies. But there is nothing elitist about this, it is a film that, as Gûzen to sôzô by Hamaguchi, manages to bring disparate characters together in intimate dialogues about their lives. His tape seems decidedly headed toward something else. Filmed before and during the pandemic, Drive My Car it ends with the characters wearing masks, as if trying to reach us where we are.

“There is a higher, more present form of communication that occurs. It is not possible with just my normal self to have that level of communication,” Hamaguchi stated. “The act of creation really brings out that authenticity.”

Drive My Car is based on a short story by Haruki Murakami and centers on a stage actor, Yûsuke Kafuku, played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, who is directing a multilingual production of Uncle Vanya of Chekhov. Still mourning the death of his wife, Kafuku leads rehearsals where the actors sit and read their lines flat, digesting the language days before they start acting.

Hamaguchi uses the same approach in his auditions. The effect that Drive My Car unleash, create, start with its actors and their connection.

“In every piece we create it’s important for us to really connect with ourselves first. To create something that is great, we must first open up,” Hamaguchi said. “That creation process itself is like authentic communication.”

As he speaks, it’s easy to get the impression that’s why Hamaguchi makes movies—that the connection his characters are seeking is the same one he’s also seeking. “That feeling,” he stated. “It’s actually something that stays with me when I create a story.”