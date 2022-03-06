Kylie Jenner continues with her diet after being a mother. This is what you eat in a week

Kylie Jenner became a mother for the second time on February 2. Although the young businesswoman is fully enjoying the company of her new baby, the truth is that She has not neglected her daily routine at all and is focused on losing those extra kilos that she gained during pregnancy by following the diet that has worked best for her in recent years.

The young woman has revealed that one of her secrets to keep fit is to eat several times a day in small portions, avoiding anxiety and “binge eating”. Although your diet is mostly based on low-calorie organic foods, you can also treat yourself to your favorite homemade desserts from time to time.

The young businesswoman does not usually skip breakfast, since it is one of the most important meals to have the necessary energy for the whole day. As usual, Kylie Jenner’s breakfast consists of a bowl of oatmeal with blueberries and blackberries. In addition, it is accompanied with a spoonful of Greek yogurt with no added sugar and a few mint leaves to give the dish freshness. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan accompanies this nutritious breakfast with a matcha latte with a high content of antioxidants.

Between meals, the businesswoman chooses to drink a little natural coconut water that helps with hydration, while enjoying the tropical flavor of this paradisiacal fruit.

For lunch, Kylie usually chooses light salads based on lettuce or baby sprouts, red cabbage, celery, coriander, black sesame seeds and some nuts to give the salad a little more texture.. She typically uses light dressings made from apple wine vinegar and olive oil.

In case she feels a little hungry in the course of the afternoon, Kylie opts to eat a small bunch of grapes as a snack. Grapes can also be replaced with a handful of dried fruit.

For dinner, the Travis Scott couple choose a plate of roasted asparagus, some cream cheese pasta, a side of cucumber salad with baby arugula, seeds and a little light dressing. It is necessary to mention that in all the celebrity’s meals there is no meat dish, since the businesswoman chooses to follow a mostly vegetarian diet, getting the proteins from some dairy products and legumes.

Likewise, the CEO of kyliecosmetics He bases his diet only on 100% natural and organic foods. Do not consume processed drinks or with added sugars and to flavor the water, they usually add some natural oranges. In addition, every time you drink a glass of water, you add a few drops of black color that are fulvic acid, which is an excellent element to help replenish minerals in the body, improving strength and resistance in the body.