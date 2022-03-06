Kourtney Kardashian decided to undergo a “sexual fast” to make her relationship with Travis Barker more intense

Of all the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney was undoubtedly the one that took the longest to find her calling outside of the reality show of her family: Kim had the makeup and fashion, Khloé the physical exercise and she has ended up becoming a kind of wellness guru in the purest style of Gwyneth Paltrow.

The celebrity has tried all the trends sweeping the confusing market of lifestyle or lifestyle to share your opinions about it through your portal poosh. The last of them has led her to undergo a “sexual fast” with her current fiancé Travis Barker to increase the flame of passion, and she does not hesitate to recommend the experience to anyone who wants to listen.

“Oh my gosh, it was crazy, but in the end it made everything better. It’s like when you can’t have caffeine: when you drink your first matcha, it’s wonderful”explained kourtney kardashian in a new interview with bustle. Of course, giving up sex had to be quite difficult for the couple, who are characterized by not being able to keep their hands off each other during their public appearances, and just take a look at the images they share on Instagram to find out.

