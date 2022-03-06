Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Famous Curves In Just A Yellow Ribbon While Attending The Balenciaga Show

KIM Kardashian flaunted her famous curves in a yellow ribbon full body ensemble while attending the Balenciaga show in Paris on Sunday.

After months of the 41-year-old reality star wearing almost exclusively Balenciaga outfits, she announced last month that she is the brand’s new face.

4

Just a couple of weeks after arriving at Milan Fashion Week, Kim flew to Paris to attend a few more shows.

On Sunday, she supported Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 22 collection by bringing her star power to the event and sporting the brand’s name all over her body.

She showed off her hourglass figure in a yellow shipping tape with Balenciaga written on it, wrapped all over her body, from neck to toe.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had a matching bag for the adventure.

To complete the look, Kim kept her signature style and wore a pair of futuristic-style black sunglasses.

She brushed her hair back and wore it, cascading down her back in wet waves.

While on her way to the fashion show, she was seen flanked by several security guards as she looked at the various photographers.

Kim held her bag with one hand and kept the other on her lower stomach.

The fun work event comes just as she’s been dealing with a lot of personal drama in recent weeks.

Most recently, she reportedly got “furious” at her ex Kanye West after he released a “violent” music video with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

After making threats on social media, the rapper, 44, leveled up when he appeared to kill, kidnap and bury the comedian, 28, in the new musical image.

A source told People: “She thinks it’s too violent and she’s upset.

“She’s really upset with Kanye that he would do this.

“She’s completely over this whole thing and she wants it to stop.”

In an animated video for his song Eazy, he rapped about Pete while the on-screen images depicted a violent situation.

Kanye raps on the song: “God saved me from the accident, just so I could beat Pete Davidson.”

As the lyrics say, the animation featured a cartoon version of Pete being buried alive by Kanye.

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper last February and began dating her comedian boyfriend last October after spending time together while hosting Saturday Night Live.

Just as Ye’s new video was released, TMZ confirmed that Kim is now officially single following a courtroom run-in.

Kim attended the hearing via video call, while Kanye was not present.

According to the outlet, Kanye’s attorney did not object to restoring Kim’s single status.

