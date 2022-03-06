Kim Kardashian arrived covered in packing tape at the Balenciaga show

Since first becoming the de facto muse for Demna Gvasalia at Balenciaga early last year, kim kardashian she hasn’t been afraid to wear some of the designer’s boldest and most uncompromising looks. There was, of course, the black full-length bodysuit with a train that she wore to the 2021 MET gala—with her face fully covered, it was interpreted as a nod to her own inescapable celebrity—or the hot pink catsuits, one with a huge cape with ruffles, which she wore to her Saturday Night Live debut in October. In fact, kardashian has become so synonymous with Balenciaga over the past year who became the official face of the brand when they revealed their summer 2022 campaign last month alongside Isabelle Huppert.

So while it was no surprise to see businesswoman kim kardashian make an appearance in balenciaga fashion show today during the Paris Fashion Weekheld at the Le Bourget exhibition center on the northeastern outskirts of the city, her outfit choice was a little less expected: a sports bra and leggings covered entirely in Balenciaga brand packing tape hand-wrapped, along with a matching version of the brand’s cult Hourglass bag that had also been tied with the yellow and black ribbon. (The New York Times’s top fashion critic Vanessa Friedman, who sat near Kardashian throughout the show, noted that she made a ‘duct tape sound’ when she walked, and expressed concern that it might break when she sat down. Fortunately, those concerns ended up displaced.)