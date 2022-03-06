Khloe Kardashian shows off a slim frame in skintight black leggings as fans fear the reality star is ‘too skinny’

KHLOE Kardashian showed off her slim figure in a pair of skintight black leggings while out with her daughter True.

Fans have been worrying about the 37-year-old Good Americans founder of late as they fear she’s gotten “too skinny” due to her constant workouts.

Khloe held her three-year-old son’s hand as they left to head to the little boy’s gym class.

While the 37-year-old wore all black, her daughter opted for a much brighter ensemble, sporting a pastel multicolored leotard.

As they stepped out into the sunlight, Khloe held on to True’s matching tie-dye hoodie so she could stay cool in just the tank top.

While they were going to drop off the three-year-old, who Khloe shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, at her exciting activity, fans have been asking her mom how long she’s been working out.

The mother-of-one stepped out in a figure-hugging pair of black leggings, an oversized Saint Pablo hoodie from the Kanye West collection, her sister Kim’s ex, and large sunglasses.

She wore her blonde hair parted in the middle and left it loose in soft waves.

Khloe kept one hand wrapped around her little one’s hand, while the other held True’s sweatshirt and a bottle of yellow Gatorade.

To match her casual outfit, Khloe opted for a more natural makeup look, appearing to use just foundation, a bit of blush, and a neutral lip color.

Keeping her flat tummy covered in her baggy outerwear, she flaunted her slim body in her skintight leggings, which were tucked into her tall black Ugg boots.

She was seen having a conversation with her daughter as they stood just outside her door, before Khloe led her out to the parking lot.

The two continued to hold hands even as Khloe opened the car door to help her daughter inside.

Fans have been concerned about Khloe’s health lately after seeing an influx of fitness posts.

The reality star had her followers concerned with her latest grueling workout post after they noticed they could see her ribs.

Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to share a black and white clip, which caught her stretching before striking a downward facing dog pose.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s tiny body was on full display as she wore high-waisted black leggings and a matching sports bra.

Shortly after Khloe shared the post, fans were quick to take to Reddit to point out that the TV personality looked super skinny in the videos.

Many noted that Khloe looked underweight and drew attention to the fact that her ribs jutted out.

Khloe, who regularly shares exercise videos on social media, raised concerns following her ex Tristan’s cheating scandal.

Her new baby mom, Maralee Nichols, has also been posting gym selfies, sharing updates on her post-baby body.

