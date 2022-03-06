Keanu Reeves will be Batman: trailer for DC League of Super-Pets, new animated movie from Warner Bros | Cinema and series

Actor Keanu Reeves, remembered for his roles in “The Matrix”, “John Wick” and “Constantine”, will play Batman in a new animated version for the Warner Bros movie, “DC League of super-pets”. After the Matt Reeves film and the next “The Flash”, this is the fourth version of the Bat Man that fans will see this 2022.

