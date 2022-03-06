Keanu Reeves will be Batman: trailer for DC League of Super-Pets, new animated movie from Warner Bros | Cinema and series

Actor Keanu Reeves, remembered for his roles in “The Matrix”, “John Wick” and “Constantine”, will play Batman in a new animated version for the Warner Bros movie, “DC League of super-pets”. After the Matt Reeves film and the next “The Flash”, this is the fourth version of the Bat Man that fans will see this 2022.

A hilarious new trailer for the animated film about DC Comics superhero pets shows the first glimpse of the famous ‘Neo’ as the vigilante of Gotham City.

Keanu Reeves. Photo: AFP

In the clip (original English version) you can hear Keanu Reeves and Kevin Hart having a funny dialogue under the characters of ‘Ace, the Bat-hound’ and Batman.

The fourth Batman of 2022

It is nothing less than the fourth version of batman that fans of the DC Comics hero will be able to see this 2022.

The first has been that of Robert Pattinson in The Batman, a film directed by filmmaker Matt Reeves and which is already available in theaters.

The Batman is two hours and 56 minutes long. Photo: Warner Bros.

The Flash will also bring back Ben Affleck and legend Michael Keaton as the 2016 and 1989 versions of the Bat-Man, respectively.

Flash and Batman (Michael Keaton) fighting side by side. Credit: Warner Bros. / DC FanDome 2020

“DC League of super-pets”: cast

But Keanu Reeves is not the only surprise in the cast. Black Adam star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will play his second role for DC as ‘Krypto the Superdog.’

The DC League of Super-Pets features the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, and Marc Maron. Photo: Entertainment

The Mexican is also in the cast diego moon as Chip the squirrel and John Krasinski (director of A Quiet Place) in the role of Clark Kent and Superman.